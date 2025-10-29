HomeGoods just dropped stunning new wall decor pieces that interior designers are loving right now.

You are missing out if you aren’t shopping at HomeGoods for wall art. All the interior designers I am friends with swear by the discount store for cheap wall hangings, ranging from framed prints and textured pieces to sculptural items and mirrors. Sure, you have to weed out some lackluster pieces, looking past anything that seems too generic, comes in a cheap frame, or is too off-the-wall (no pun intended). However, some gems are hiding in the wall art section that will look great in your home. Over the weekend, with my daughter, I hit my local store in Dresher, PA, and found so many pieces that I loved. Obviously, you might find diffrent items at your store. Here are the 7 best new HomeGoods wall decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 This Koi Fish Print

I love this Koi fish print. Sometimes, the simplest pieces make the most impact, and this is a great example. The large print comes in a clean but expensive-looking frame, and the price is right: just $49.99. I think it will look especially great in a bathroom or kitchen, or any other room that has an Asian-inspired motif. When you see pieces you like, always buy them on the spot. You can always go back and return them later, but chances are, if you wait too long, they will sell.

2 This Floral Piece

There are lots of floral prints at HomeGoods. I like this one in particular, as it features neutral colors and is abstract enough to be interesting. The frame also looks nice, a silver metallic that complements any space. Expert tip: Always pay attention to frame material. If you have a room that is heavy in wood tones, I always gravitate toward metallic frames. Too many wood tones tend to clash and then look cheap. You also can’t go wrong with white, which is super clean.

3 This Gucci Print

I love this understated print of a Gucci store, which will appeal to fashionistas. The metallic brushed frame looks super luxe. The print is unique and interesting, with all the flowers outside the European storefront. So many of these prints depicting high fashion feel super cheesy and contrived to me, but this one was really done well and feels a lot more timeless. The “hand-embellished” piece is just $39.99. It will also look so on-brand in your closet if you have any wall space.

4 A Beautiful Arched Mirror

Before you spend hundreds of dollars on a trendy mirror at Anthropologie, check your local HomeGoods and see if they have any Primrose dupes. I found this beautiful, slender version for $69.99, made from a heavy, expensive-looking, and feeling material. HomeGoods has many other mirror options, ranging from coastal-looking to ornate, in all shapes and sizes. The mirror section is one of my favorites at the store, as most of the offerings look just as good as those at Pottery Barn.

5 This Bold and Colorful Print

HomeGoods carries many Sapna Shah pieces. The Indian artist specializes in bold, colorful, and happy designs that will brighten up your space. Again, sometimes this kind of art looks cheesy and cheap, but I’ve been impressed with every option I’ve seen at the store. This one, in particular, is in a 20 by 24 frame and is selling for $24.99. There are smaller options that are less expensive. Whichever you choose, these pieces are great conversation starters and will really make a design impact.

6 A Neutral Textural Piece

I love textural art, as it adds a little dimension to your space without having to bring in any additional color. If there is already a lot going on, but you need to fill some space, these pieces are perfect. This set of two is great for placing on a wall behind a sofa, as it will cover a decent amount of wall space. Each is 28 by 28. The set is only $129.99, averaging to $65 each. Similar pieces will cost you triple at Pottery Barn or Restoration Hardware.

7 And, This Rattan Wall Hanging

Another great way to add texture to your space is to invest in a rattan wall hanging. I love this unique set of fans. It is all one piece, featuring five fans. It is quite big and ready to make a major statement, working with various aesthetics, including bohemian, coastal, and eclectic. Imported from Indonesia, the work of art is not cheap-looking. Get it for $99.99. One last tip? Make sure to check out the clearance section. I have found lots of great wall art deals there.