Christmas is coming! There are just two months left until Santa comes down the chimneys of families worldwide. If you haven’t started buying new decorations for this season, there is no better time than the present. If you wait too long, all the good stuff will be sold out. And, if there is one holiday that Dollar Tree goes all out for, it is Christmas. Every day, the stores and the Dollar Tree website are getting into new holiday merchandise, including exciting product drops and customer favorites returning for another year. And, the best thing about most holiday merch at the discount store? It’s tough to find anything over $10. Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree Christmas decor finds under $10 this week.

1 These Adorable Christmas Rocks Glasses

How adorable are these Assorted Christmas Rocks Glasses, just $1.50 each? Shoppers are already buying them in bulk quantities. “Perfect Holiday Glasses,” writes one. “I love these rock glasses. I purchased 6 snowmen glasses for the upcoming holiday season. They look perfect with my crystal and barware. Thank you Dollar Tree!” Each glass, including the gingerbread man, snowflake, and snowman, showcases charming holiday icons that bring whimsical joy to every sip, perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying cozy winter evenings with cocktails, whiskey, juice, or any beverage.

2 A Christmas Mug with Plush Toy

An annual favorite, the Christmas Mug With Plush Toy, with your choice of a snowman, Santa, or gingerbread man, is back in stock. Shoppers love the adorable and clever mugs. “Great thinking of you holiday gift,” writes one. “These plush in a mug were the perfect gift. Purchased 3 cases, and used them for my grandsons 2nd grade class, favorite teachers,and even his female barber.” Another adds that they hope the snowman and santa versions get restocked. “I got the gingerbread one and it’s so beautiful!!!” they write.

3 These “Perfect” Santa Figurines

Add a little “Ho Ho Ho” to your home with Dollar Tree decor. Shoppers also enjoy these Santa Figurines, which come in a few color options and look life-like for $7. “They are perfect! Right look..Right size..Right costume and colors!” writes a shopper, while another calls them “very cute. Lightweight great for wreaths centerpiece or on their own. Good value.” A third notes they are just as pictured. “Love them. Using for table decor.”

4 Tabletop Christmas Trees

Looking for a little tabletop tree to add some spirit to a small space? Dollar Tree is selling adorable Tabletop Mini Artificial Christmas Trees in a white flocked version and a green one, just $1.50 each. They are small but pack a big festive punch in small spaces. Decorate with your favorite ornaments or keep them bare. If you want to spend more money for a bigger tree, there are also larger pre-lit green porch trees for $15.

5 Vintage-Looking Christmas Door Hangers

I love swapping out doorhangers seasonally. These vintage-looking Christmas Door Hangers are unbelievable—and just $1.50. There are a few different designs, including a snowflake, a star, and a Christmas tree. “The farmhouse-style design brings cozy country appeal to front doors, interior doors, or anywhere you want to add seasonal décor with authentic vintage flair,” writes Dollar Tree. I am going to order a box and hang them from all the knobs in my home.

6 Christmas Wall Ladder Decorations That Are “So Cute”

There are so many random decorations all over the store, and choosing which to buy is hard. Luckily, they are all so cheap that you can get a bunch. I love this super cute Christmas Ladder Wall Decoration, which comes in a Santa, snowman, and garland design. “My mom bought the Santa one a couple days ago and It looks so cute he fits right in with our little theme,” writes a shopper. I love that they have a retro vibe. Get each one for $7.

7 And, These Christmas Themed Washclothes

An easy way to infuse the holiday spirit into any bathroom or kitchen? Get some Christmas-themed towels. These Christmas-themed washcloths come in a 5-pack, $4 for all of them. “The washcloths have a unique printed design that resonates with the spirit of Christmas. You can gift your loved ones the washcloths as they are ideal for Christmas and the New Year,” writes the store about the towels that are “smooth” and “soft to the touch.”