7 Best Dollar Tree New Arrivals Landing in Stores Now

There is no better time to walk into your local Dollar Tree. This week, so many new arrivals are flooding the store. I visited my local Dollar Tree this week and was delighted to find so many new holiday decorations, gift items, and entertaining must-haves. There were also so many impossibly cheap but amazing products, including picture frames, indoor planting pots, sweet-smelling candles, and viral beauty products hitting the aisles. That is the good news. The bad? Most of these items sell out nearly as quickly as they are displayed. To avoid missing out, I advise visiting your local Dollar Tree today. What new and returning customer favorites will you find at your store this week? Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree new arrivals landing in stores now.

The “Best” Self-Watering “Pots Ever

According to shoppers, this Garden Collection Self-Watering Plastic Plant Pot with Saucer will simplify your life in a major way. And, it is a bargain at $5. The biggest complaint? They sell out fast.”Best pots ever! All of my plants are in these and growing great!! Will buy a case when they are available again!!!” writes a shopper. “I purchased a few of these pots and they are great. Wish they could keep these pots in stock. Wish I had purchased a case of them at once,” adds another.

These Santa Mugs with Plush Toys That Are “Great” Gifts

Shoppers are thrilled that the Christmas Mug With Plush Toy, with your choice of a snowman, Santa, or gingerbread man, is back in stock. “Great thinking of you holiday gift,” writes one. “These plush in a mug were the perfect gift. Purchased 3 cases, and used them for my grandsons 2nd grade class, favorite teachers,and even his female barber.” Another adds that they hope the snowman and santa versions get restocked. “I got the gingerbread one and it’s so beautiful!!!” they write.

These Amazing Smelling Vanilla Candles

Dollar Tree shoppers know the thrifty store has some of the best candle deals. This Luminessence Vanilla Scented Jar Candle is just $1.25 and smells fantastic. Shoppers buy them for gifts, baby showers, and simply to place in their home spaces. “I love the size of them and the look. They were so very easy and convenient to pick up at the store,” writes one. You might find other scents in the store, all of which shoppers adore.

Woven Straw Baskets in Various Sizes

If you need woven baskets, head to Dollar Tree. There are lots of matching beautiful baskets to keep all your trinkets in the right places. These Woven Straw Baskets, available in a few shapes and sizes, are pretty enough to display on shelves or in storage bins. Thes are $3, but there are others for more or less. “Awesome price,” writes a shopper. “Cheap, and nice is very cute and affordable great for basket gifts.” The biggest complaint? They can be hard to find in stores.

These Rustic Frames People Are Buying in Bulk

I am obsessing over these Rustic Wooden Photo Frames With Placards, $1,25, which shoppers are buying multiples of. “Its not always what you pay. This size is not easy to find and if you do they want an unreasonable amount for them. These were inexpensive but not ‘cheap’. Very happy with them,” writes one. “Love these,” added another. “I picked up 3 of these the minute I saw them and am going to get 3 more.”

Plastic Floating Shelves That Look Custom

Floating shelves for $1.25 are unheard of. These Black Floating Shelves hold up to five pounds if properly installed, and shoppers love them. “These shelves are perfect for the price. They hold up to 4 pounds comfortably and were relatively easy to install without a drill. I definitely recommend these shelves to someone looking for a cheaper home decor alternative to display some knick knacks or trinkets. The shelves come with a wooden shelf, two screws, and two plastic wall anchors. I use them to display my built lego sets. I love how easy they were to install onto the wall, and how chic they look afterwards,” writes one.

And, the Viral Sol de Janeiro Dupe Creams Are Back

Get the viral Spa Luxury Brazilian Sol Pistachio and Caramel Body Butter, a dupe for the much more expensive Sol de Janeiro cream, at Dollar Tree for $1.25. “The fragrance and hydration is impeccable. My sister and I searched the city to buy more containers of it. Absorption is quick and nongreasy. The texture is the equivalent to the name brand and is not diluted. I’m so excited about this amazing find!!!!” writes a shopper. “Love this stuff for the fragrance and absorption!!!!” adds another.