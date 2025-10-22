5 New Dollar Tree Beauty Dupes Hitting Shelves This Week for $39 Cheaper

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Beauty lovers, get ready to stock up! Dollar Tree is stepping up its game with a new lineup of beauty dupes that look—and perform—just like your favorite high-end products. From e.l.f. lip gloss to Patrick Ta highlighter, these finds are turning heads for all the right reasons. The best part? They cost up to $39 less than the name-brand versions, so you can glow on a budget without sacrificing style.

1 Dupe for e.l.f. Power Grip Primer

Shopping influencer Alexis Simone (@itsalexissimone) recently found new e.l.f. dupes at Dollar Tree. The first is a knock-off of the popular beauty brand’s Power Grip Primer, which sells for $11 at Target and Walmart (of course, it’s only $1.25 at the dollar store).

In a TikTok review of Dollar Tree’s Glow-Up Gel Primer with Watermelon Extract, Simone says she really likes the product. It went on nice and tacky, brightened her skin, and helped her makeup apply “beautifully.” As for the fragrance, she says it reminds her of the Glow Recipe watermelon scent.

In the comments section of her video, a fellow Dollar Tree shopper shared, “Omg I adore the primer, it’s sooooo gooood.”

2 Dupe for e.l.f. Jelly Pop Glow Reviver Lip Oil

Target sells e.l.f.’s Jelly Pop Glow Reviver Lip Oil for $8. But for $1.25, you can get Dollar Tree’s Glow-Up Lip Oil. Both products are infused with watermelon extract and promise hydrated, pouty lips and a pink, shimmery glow.

“Not stringy, not sticky, it actually feels like a really good formula,” said Simone of the dupe. Her only complaint was that the applicator is quite small, so she had to do several applications.

3 Dupe for The Ordinary Lip Balm

All you have to do is look at the unique shape of Dollar Tree’s new Nourishing Lip Balms from the brand Beauty Impressions to know they’re a dupe for The Ordinary’s Hydrating Lip Balm ($9.50 at Sephora).

However, while the name-brand version is fragrance-free, the dupe comes in four scents: vanilla cherry (Simone’s favorite), coconut lime, berries and cream, and raspberry swirl. But both products contain squalane and amino acids to moisturize and soften lips.

In a review of Dollar Tree’s lip balms, Simone concluded that they’re “extremely hydrating” and don’t feel “stringy or sticky.” Unlike The Ordinary, these are slightly tinted.

4 Dupe for Patrick Ta Glow Creme & Powder Light Reflecting Translucent Highlighter Duo

Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta has worked with everyone from Gigi Hadid to Jennifer Lopez. His namesake makeup line is famous for the Instagram-filter-like “glow” that the products provide.

However, Sephora’s $40 price tag for its Glow Creme & Powder Light Reflecting Translucent Highlighter Duo is a bit steep for most people. Luckily, Dollar Tree has stepped in with a dupe that Simone says is “one of the best products” she’s ever tried from the store.

The dupe in question is L.A. Colors’ new cream and powder highlighter duos. “These are extremely comparable,” Simone exclaimed in a recent review. “These are so stunning.”

5 Dupes for Neutrogena Hydro Boost Lip Oil and Lip Shine

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost product line receives dermatologists’ stamp of approval for its inclusion of hyaluronic acid, which helps hydrate the skin.

For example, Neutrogena’s Lip Oil ($15 at Target), “combines the shine of a lip gloss and leaves lips feeling smoother while designed to hydrate and enhance the look of lips, bringing out their natural color,” according to the product description.

But, you guessed it, Dollar Tree went ahead and duped the product with their own Hydrating Lip Oil, which contains hyaluronic acid. In yet another review, Simone tried the clear lip product on and said it’s super moisturizing.

Dollar Tree also duped Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine ($10 at Target), a colored gloss. Simone said it’s so smooth that it feels like more of a lip cream than a traditional sticky gloss. She also thought the pink color she tried was “gorgeous.”