6 Best Dollar Tree Skincare Dupes Hitting Shelves This Week

Radiant skin shouldn’t cost a fortune, though you’d never know that browsing the shelves of Sephora or Ulta. Proving that you can find quality products without a premium price tag, several skincare dupes are currently receiving stellar reviews at Dollar Tree. With surprisingly similar ingredients to name-brand favorites—but costing just $1.25 per item—you can get great deals on high-quality creams and cleansers. Here are some of the best you can score right now—for up to $16 less than their name-brand counterparts.

1 Dupe for Thayer’s Milky Face Toner

Savings: $13.75

Thayer’s Natural Remedies Milky Hydrating Face Toner is a popular choice among those with dry skin, but a 12-fluid-ounce bottle will set you back $14.99 at most retailers. Pharmacist and TikTok reviewer Kaycee Dycus (@kacelynn3) says that you can find a decent dupe for the brand at Dollar Tree: Dermasil Labs Oatmeal Milk Toner.

Dycus notes that while Thayer’s Milky Toner is “more of a hydration powerhouse with hyaluronic acid and snow mushroom and a richer texture for dry or combination skin,” the Dermasil Labs dupe is “best if you want a soothing, budget-friendly option with oatmeal for calming redness or irritation.”

“The Dermasil dupe is inspired by Thayer’s, but it’s more bare bones: No hyaluronic acid, no elderflower, less creamy. Still, for $1.25, it’s a surprisingly close hydrating and soothing formula,” she says.

TikTok reviewer Shay Taylor (@shaytaylorxo) added in her own Dollar Tree dupe post that the Dermasil toner is also a good stand-in for Aveeno’s Calm & Restore Soothing Oat Toning Lotion, which retails for $9.99.

2 Dupe for Palmer’s Brazilian Coco Cream

Savings: $15.75

Palmer’s Brazilian Coco Cream ($17 at Target) is widely considered to be a dupe for Sol de Janeiro’s pricey Bum Bum Cream ($48 at Sephora). But if you’re looking to spend even less than you would on this mid-range brand, TikTok-ers say there’s another money-saving swap to consider.

Marketed as beneficial for your “bum, bust, and body,” Taylor recommends trying Personal Care Coconut Oil Moisture Cream, which you can find for next to nothing on the shelves of Dollar Tree.

3 Dupe for Native Deodorant

Savings: $12.75

You can expect to spend nearly $14 at Target for a bar of Native Sea Salt Cedar Deodorant, but Taylor says you can cut costs at Dollar Tree by making the switch to PS Clean Beauty Hydrating Deodorant. Though the brand-name bar costs 10 times more, both deodorants are free of sulfates, dyes, parabens, and phthalates, as well as vegan and cruelty-free.

4 Dupe for Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Cleanser

Savings: $10.75

Neutrogena Hydroboost Hydrating Gel Cleanser is a lightweight skin cleanser that locks in moisture. But if you’d prefer not to pay nearly $12 for a 7.8-ounce bottle at Target, Dycus suggests trying Xtra Care’s Hydro Plus Hydrating Cleansing Gel, which you can pick up at Dollar Tree.

However, she notes that the ingredient lists aren’t exactly identical. “Dollar Tree ‘Hydro Boost’ uses strong sulfates (SLS + olefin sulfinates) as the main cleansers, which can feel stripping on dry or sensitive skin. It has glycerin and a basic form of hyaluronic acid, but fewer soothing or conditioning agents.”

By comparison, Neutrogena’s formula is made with “milder surfactants (isethionate + taurates) that cleanse without as much irritation,” she notes.

5 Dupe for Athena Club Whipped Shave Cream

Savings: $5.75

TikTok reviewer Sarah Hardy (@sensationalfinds) says that another must-try Dollar Tree item is Spa Luxury Whipped Shave Cream—an effective dupe for Athena Club Whipped Shave Cream, which is about $7 at Target. She says the dupe is a “10 out of 10” product that is sure to go viral thanks to its luxurious texture, which she likens to whipped cream.

“When I tell you I went back and bought multiple, that’s how good it is. If you’ve ever seen this one from Athena Club, it’s almost identical. It comes out the same way but it’s a fraction of the price,” she says in a recent TikTok post.

“For me, a good shaving cream is going to be thick and creamy. It’s going to be easy to use, but it’s also going to hydrate so that when you’re done shaving your legs. You’re not super dry, you don’t have nicks and cuts all over. This does all of the things,” she shares.

6 Dupe for Pixi Glow Mist

Savings: $13.75

You can spend $15 on Pixi by Petra Glow Mist, or you can head down to Dollar Tree and spend just $1.25 on Story Clarifying Facial Spray, says Taylor. It’s made with glycolic acid, willow extract, aloe vera, niacinamide, and cucumber extract.

TikTok reviewer Autumn Mueller says that the product is strongly scented, and notes that the spray bottle is “aggressive,” meaning you’ll want to hold it far from your face while applying. That said, it gives a comparable glow to the Pixi by Petra product without breaking the bank.