Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Items as Walmart and Amazon for $14 Cheaper

“Shoppers, wary about inflation, job expectations and their personal finances, are dialing down their spending to focus on the essentials and forego the extras,” reported The Wall Street Journal earlier this week, after federal data showed that consumer spending slowed down during the past six months. The paper noted that Americans are turning to “generic brands and bulk buying” to help them save money.

But what if we told you that you may not have to forego all the little extras you like to treat yourself to? Dollar Tree is currently stocked with tons of brand-name items from Revlon, Almay, and more that are sold at Walmart and Amazon for up to $14 more.

1 Revlon Foundations

During a recent trip to her local Dollar Tree, TikToker @fabireyezz23 found two different foundations from Revlon.

First, she spotted the Revlon PhotoReady Candid Foundation, which goes on like a moisturizer with a lightweight finish. It sells for up to $15 at Walmart, compared to $1.25 at the dollar store.

She also found the Revlon Flesh Foundation Stick, which is a big score considering it’s no longer available in most stores.

2 Orange Goop Waterless Hand Cleaner

If you frequently have filthy hands from working with things like grease, paint, ink, and soil, you may have heard of this waterless hand cleaner from Orange Goop. It’s biodegradable, non-toxic, and can even be used to remove clothing stains.

A two-pack of the five-ounce tubes costs $13 at Walmart, but shopping influencer @onecutecouponer found them for $1.25 each at Dollar Tree.

3 Anomaly Bonding Treatment Mask

In a recent TikTok video, Dollar Tree superfan @lovekimrizzo asked if the store is “the new Ulta” because of how many name-brand finds she came across.

She was most excited to find this all-natural hair mask from the brand Anomaly, which was founded by Priyanka Chopra. “It makes my hair so incredibly soft,” the TikToker shared.

“Formulated with quinoa—high in vitamins & minerals known to help strengthen & protect—& a blend of hydrating vegetable proteins, this hair mask is ideal for dry, damaged, & chemically treated hair,” reads the product description on Amazon, where the mask sells for $8, compared to $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

4 Yes To Tomatoes Facial Scrub & Cleanser

Last month, Dollar Tree shoppers were psyched to find grapefruit and watermelon skincare products from the brand Yes To. Now, the store has added the Yes To Tomatoes Facial Scrub & Cleanser to its shelves, where it costs just $1.25, as opposed to $10 at Walmart.

As shopper @kacelynn3 shared, Dollar Tree has also expanded its grapefruit collection with the Brightening Vitamin C Mud Mask, also $10 at Walmart.

5 Almay Lip Vibes Lipsticks

Finally, TikToker @shopwithme_38 told her followers that Dollar Tree is selling these fun Almay lipsticks for $1.25.

“The pigments are rich, and the formula feels amazingly silky, no matter the finish,” reads the Walmart product description, where each lipstick is $7.58.