Dollar Tree Jacks Up Prices Again to $7—What’s Not Worth Buying Anymore

Dollar Tree is often the best deal around on some core everyday items… until recently. The bargain chain has begun to betray its roots by implementing price increases on some of its products. So far, the changes have reached across aisles, impacting some of the retailer’s most popular discount items. And loyal shoppers aren’t happy.

In fact, customers are taking to social media to point out that some popular finds are listed as high as $7, confirming that Dollar Tree is quietly moving forward with several price hikes. Here are the specific Dollar Tree items that simply aren’t worth it now that you can find them elsewhere for less.

Seasonal and party items are going to cost you more

Many shoppers look forward to scoping out their local Dollar Tree for the new seasonal items that hit the shelves with each changing season.

After all, the brand is one of the best places to save money on decking out your home for each holiday. But in a recent video, TikTok user Rachel, posting under the username @rachelxburrows, reveals that these products won’t be as much of a steal as they were in previous years.

“In the plus aisle, any of the items that were $5 now are $6 or $7, and any of the $3 finds are now $5,” she reports in her video above.

The affected items include seasonal and holiday-themed pillows, table centerpieces, and other decor. Rachel does add that while smaller seasonal finds have also gone up from $1.25 to $1.50, they’re “still really affordable and they have really cute stuff.”

It’s not just calendar holidays that will get more expensive to celebrate: Rachel points out that the new price for balloons has inflated as high as $5 in each category (especially for specialty inflatables), along with catering supplies, which jumped up to $2. “I truly think Dollar Tree is just taking advantage of Party City closing,” Rachel says.

She also gripes over the fact that all toys on the store’s shelves are increasing from $1 to $1.75, calling the move “diabolical.”

“These are cheap toys that have been around since I was a kid! At $1, it was fine, [but] at $1.75, it’s just not worth it,” she says. “And that means you can get Hot Wheels and Matchbox cheaper elsewhere.”

You might be better off getting some kitchen items from Walmart now

In a separate TikTok video, home decor and shopping influencer @jaymuneediy points out one of the biggest changes she’s noticed: disposable foil pans for cooking, catering, and serving are not only super flimsy, they’ve also jumped to $1.75 each.

“But for $1.48 at Walmart, you get two cake pans, which are much sturdier than the Dollar Tree ones. [And] you get this super deep [roaster] pan for $1.48 as well, and this oval roasting pan that is so much sturdier than the one I showed from Dollar Tree,” she says in the above video.

She points out other product comparisons where Walmart and other retailers are cheaper. “Solar lights are $1.25 at Dollar Tree, but you can get them for $0.97 at Walmart,” she says. “[And] Dollar Tree pool noodles are still $1.25, but Five Below has them for $1.”

Oh, and if you’re in need of a gift bag, @jaymuneediy points out that most decorative gift bags at Walmart still go for just $1, while new Dollar Tree signage is promoting theirs for $1.50.

Get ready to pay more for floral decor

Faux flowers have long been a way to give your home a year-round pop of color, but if you’ve been using Dollar Tree as your go-to source for materials, you might be disappointed on your next trip.

According to shopping influencer Kimberly, who posts under the username @lovekimrizzo, change is afoot in the floral section.

“I am so freaking upset right now,” she says in a recent video posted to TikTok before cutting to an in-store Dollar Tree sign promoting florals at $1.75.

“That is unreal, you guys. That is a 50-cent jump on the fake florals,” adding that the change was “upsetting” in the caption.

Kimberly continues that the floral items at Dollar Tree are “not great,” but offers an effective solution. “You can go to the end cap at Walmart and get $0.97 floral [pieces],” she suggests. “Again, these floral [pieces] are on end caps, not in the regular floral section.”

Other essentials you’ll need for your arrangements cost less elsewhere, too, including floral gems that are $0.98 at Walmart compared to $1.75 at Dollar Tree (not to mention there being “so many other colors to choose from” at Walmart, too).

Meanwhile, floral foam is $1.75 at Dollar Tree, but just $1.07 at Walmart. “And for the dry foam, Walmart is more bang for your buck because you get double for $1.97 instead of $1.75,” Kimberly adds.

Dollar Tree bargains that are still worth the price

Dollar Tree’s latest round of price hikes might come as a shock for anyone who relies on the store to stay on budget. However, many customers agree that it’s not a complete wash.

“Does this mean that Dollar Tree is not worth it at all anymore? No, of course not!” @jaymuneediy says in her video. “They still have really good deals on a lot of things. But these are just some of the things I won’t be shopping for at Dollar Tree anymore.”

Still, @rachelxburrows points out that there’s one downside to this set of changes that everyday customers might not even consider when they walk into the store.

“I think the worst part of all is all of the work being dumped on the employees who are already underpaid with all of the stickering, shelf changes, layout changes—but yet, not a single wage increase,” she says.