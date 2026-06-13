11 Best New Dollar Tree Pantry Organization Finds For $1.50

Shop the best Dollar Tree pantry organization finds for $1.50, from slotted baskets to cube racks.

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The math on pantry organization at Dollar Tree is almost unsettling. Eleven storage finds, all $1.50 each for a total outlay of $16.50—that’s less than a single acrylic bin at The Container Store. The slotted baskets, wire ovals, drawer organizers, compartment cases, and locker bins on this list do the same job as their more expensive counterparts at specialty retailers, all of them versatile, all of them dirt cheap. Here are eleven pantry organization finds at rock bottom prices.

1 Small Rectangle Slotted Baskets

Slotted sides mean air circulation and visibility—you can see what’s inside and everything stays fresher longer. These small rectangle slotted baskets come in assorted colors and are the foundational pantry bin that every organization system eventually builds around.

2 6-Cube Storage Rack

A 6-cube storage rack turns a single shelf surface into six separate organized zones, making a pantry significantly more functional without adding any square footage. This 6-cube storage rack is the most structurally impactful find on this list.

3 Essentials 3-Compartment Organizer with Lid

Three compartments plus a lid means sorted, covered, and stackable—the combination that makes small items stay organized even when the bin gets moved around. This Essentials 3-compartment organizer with lid works in a pantry, a drawer, a cabinet, or a bag.

4 Jot 9-Compartment Organizer Case

Nine separate compartments handle just about anything small in your pantry: spice packets, tea bags, small snacks, condiment packets, and anything else that multiplies faster than it gets used. This Jot 9-compartment organizer case is the most granular sorting tool on this list.

5 Plastic Locker Bins with Handles

Handles on a pantry bin make the difference between pulling everything off a shelf to get to what’s behind it and simply grabbing the bin and lifting it out. These plastic locker bins with handles are the access-optimization find that makes deep pantry shelves actually usable.

6 Essentials Wire Oval Baskets

Wire oval baskets have a softer visual profile than rectangular ones and work in pantries, on counters, and on open shelving where the shape makes an arrangement look less rigid. These Essentials wire oval baskets are the pantry storage find that looks equally at home in a styled kitchen vignette.

7 3-Compartment Plastic Storage Tray

A flat, wide 3-compartment tray is the drawer and shelf liner that keeps smaller items corralled without requiring vertical space. These 3-compartment plastic storage trays come in assorted colors and work inside a pantry cabinet as a divider between categories.

8 Small Rectangular Translucent Plastic Storage Containers with Lids

Translucent and lidded is the combination that makes a storage container actually useful—see what’s inside without opening it, keep the contents fresh once closed. These small rectangular translucent storage containers with lids are the pantry find for anyone who has been storing things in their original packaging and wondering why the shelf looks chaotic.

9 Essentials White Drawer Organizers with Grip Bottom

A grip bottom keeps a drawer organizer from sliding every time the drawer opens, the small engineering detail that separates a functional organizer from one that needs to be repositioned every few days. These Essentials white drawer organizers with grip bottom are the most friction-free organization tool on this list.

10 Round Bucket with Handles—13.6×12.3×9.3 Inch

A round bucket with handles at this size? That’s perfect for produce, cleaning supplies, pantry extras, or anything that needs a dedicated home without a dedicated shelf. This round bucket with handles is the most versatile container format on the roundup. It works in the pantry, the garage, the cleaning closet, and everywhere in between.

11 Deep Slotted Baskets with Handles

Deep slotted baskets with handles combine the ventilation benefit of slotted construction with the access benefit of handles — the pantry bin that works harder than its price suggests. These deep slotted baskets with handles come in assorted colors, hold a significant volume of pantry items, and cost $1.50 like everything else—remarkable regardless of how many times it appears on this list.