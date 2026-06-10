11 Best New Dollar Tree Bathroom Finds Under $10

Affordable bathroom essentials from Dollar Tree for organization and everyday use.

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If there’s one area where Dollar Tree excels, it’s bathroom basics. The discount retailer has everything from shower curtains and bath mats to practical organizers and caddies to help keep your space in order. Of course, no trip is complete without a few aromatherapy spa essentials, either. Don’t go breaking the bank with these 11 Dollar Tree bathroom finds, all available for less than $10.

1 Toilet Spray

Eliminate stinky, unwanted odors and keep your bathroom smelling fresh with this tropical hibiscus-scented Toilet Spray ($1.50). Its compact, discreet design makes it easy to slip into your purse for on-the-go use and travel.

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2 Bathroom Countertop Organizer Set

The Bathroom Countertop Organizer Set includes a toothbrush holder, hand soap dispenser, and soap dish. All three pieces are available for a combined $1.50, which is a total steal worth taking advantage of. Choose from a range of colors, including neutrals like beige, white, and black.

3 Heavy Duty Plastic Shower Liner

This Heavy Duty Plastic Shower Liner ($5) should be at the top of your must-have list. It helps keep water from splashing onto the floor and pooling, while also protecting your decorative curtain from mildew and moisture.

4 Printed Shower Curtain

Now that you’ve got a protective liner in place, you can pick out a decorative curtain to add a stylish touch to your bathroom. Dollar Tree offers a Printed Shower Curtain ($1.50) in four designs and a variety of colors like aqua blue, gray, green, white, and sea green.

5 Decorative Metal Shower Rings

And don’t forget to complete your new setup with these Decorative Metal Shower Rings ($1.50 per 12-pack). The clip design is preferred over traditional hooks because it helps prevent liners from slipping off or getting tangled.

6 Tub Mat

The Tub Mat ($6) provides a sturdy, reliable stepping surface for getting in and out of the shower. Its adhesive backing grips to the floor, reducing chances of slipping or sliding. Plus, the perforated plastic design offers better ventilation and faster drying compared to rug versions.

7 Rotating Bathroom Organizer

Store makeup, skincare, and beauty tools in this savvy Rotating Bathroom Organizer ($7). It features five spacious compartments and the 360-degree swivel design provides easy access to everything.

8 Shower Steamers

Retailing for $1.25 each, these Shower Steamers are infused with essential oils for a relaxing spa experience at home. The fizzy aromatherapy tablets boost skin hydration and come in three scents: Showermelon Breeze, Tropical Bliss, and Minty Fresh Scent.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Gardening Finds Shoppers Are Racing to Buy.

9 Fabric Headband

This Fabric Headband ($1.25) does an excellent job of keeping hair out of your face while completing your skincare routine, enjoying an at-home facial, or applying makeup. Its soft material won’t tug at hair or leave creases in already styled strands.

10 Wire Shower Caddy

This space-saving Wire Shower Caddy ($1.50) fits over the showerhead, providing quick, easy access to shampoo, conditioner, body wash, face soap, scrubs, razors, loofahs, and more. No more bending over or crowd the corners of your tub!

11 Shower Bath Brush

Exfoliate skin using this Shower Bath Brush ($1.25). It’s crafted from nylon bristles and has a non-slip, ergonomic handle that makes it easier to reach nooks and crannies without having to bend over.