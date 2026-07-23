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7 Best New Five Below Pet Finds Under $5

Avatar for Zachary Mack
By
July 23, 2026
Fact-Checked
Treat your four-legged companion to these fun toys, comfy furniture, and even fashion accessories.
Avatar for Zachary Mack
By
July 23, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There’s a truly unique crossover that happens at Five Below where necessities like back-to-school shopping and interior decorating meet true affordability with a dash of whimsy. This also includes pet care products, which is yet another category we’ve recently discovered where the store really shines. From comfy furniture and tasty treats to helpful accessories and plenty of ways to play, you can really spoil your four-legged companion without breaking the bank. Ready to make those tails start wagging? Here are the best new Five Below pet finds you can get now for under $5.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Finds Hitting Shelves in Late July.

1
Pawsome Pom Pom Launcher Cat Toy

Pawsome Pom Pom Launcher Cat Toy
Five Below

Put your paws up! We think this Pawsome Pom Pom Launcher Cat Toy ($5) is the perfect combination of fun for both pet and owner. And just think of all the viral videos you could make of reenacting old westerns with your felines!

2
Pawsitively Fun! Pet Dog Toy

Pawsitively Fun! Pet Dog Toy
Five Below

Dogs can be notoriously fickle when it comes to their favorite chew items. But we feel pretty confident Pawsitively Fun! Pet Dog Toy ($5) will quickly become a favorite (and for owners as well as a machine-washable item). It’s a dino-dog match made in heaven!

3
Arm & Hammer Itch Relief Eucalyptus Mint Pet Spray

Arm & Hammer Itch Relief Eucalyptus Mint Pet Spray
Five Below

Noticed your pup scratching a little more than usual lately? This Arm & Hammer Itch Relief Eucalyptus Mint Pet Spray ($5) can help them feel better with just a few spritzes. We also love the scent and the fact that it’s sulfate- and paraben-free!

4
Cuddler Pet Bed

Cuddler Pet Bed
Five Below

You’ve probably invested a decent amount of money in your furniture to ensure that it’s comfy (and rightfully so). Fortunately, you can give your four-legged family members the same treatment for a lot less with this Cuddler Pet Bed ($5). Besides being a great place to curl up, we also love the bright, summery print.

RELATED: 7 Best New Five Below Apartment Finds Under $5.

5
Pet Travel Water Bottle

Pet Travel Water Bottle
Five Below

Pet owners who are constantly on the go know how hard it can be to keep their companion hydrated while en route. That’s why we’re very happy to have come across this Pet Travel Water Bottle ($5), which makes taking a drink practically anywhere super easy! It’s also not just for long-haul drives or flights: Make sure you drop this in your bag before heading out to the park, beach, or hiking trail, too!

6
Retractable Leash

Retractable Leash
Five Below

Depending on where you live, some well-trained dogs can sometimes explore a bit more freedom on their walks. This Retractable Leash ($5) will allow you to let them roam a little further off to keep them closer to your side as needed. The fun colors don’t hurt, either!

7
Fishing Rod Cat Toy

Fishing Rod Cat Toy
Five Below

We’ve got a big one on! We’re hard-pressed to think of a more entertaining toy for felines than this Fishing Rod Cat Toy ($5). In fact, we’re convinced it’ll be just as much fun for owners as it will be for your pet!

8
Pawsitively Fun! Massage Brush With Mist

Pawsitively Fun! Massage Brush With Mist
Five Below

We all love a spa day. Why should it be any different for your pets?! This Pawsitively Fun! Massage Brush With Mist ($8) is a great way to keep them looking their best between visits to the groomer. And the added mister is also perfect for cooling them down on those hot summer days!

RELATED: 7 Best New Five Below Dorm Finds Under $10 Hitting Shelves Now.

9
Rhinestone Dog Collar

Rhinestone Dog Collar
Five Below

Your pup deserves to show off their personality with their (admittedly very limited) wardrobe as much as you do. This Rhinestone Dog Collar ($5) is the perfect accessory for that pet who may be a dog, but was born to strut their stuff on the catwalk.

10
Pawsitively Fun! Medium Pet Jewelry

Pawsitively Fun! Medium Pet Jewelry
Five Below

Speaking of fun accessories for furry fashionistas, this Pawsitively Fun! Medium Pet Jewelry ($5) is yet another fun item to add to their rotation! It’s also available in multiple sizes so it will always fit, but also includes an extender just in case.

11
Pet Rain Boots

Pet Rain Boots
Five Below

Ironically, cats and dogs tend to hate it when it starts coming down like cats and dogs outside. These Pet Rain Boots ($5) can be super helpful in keeping those paws nice and clean during downpours, but can also help protect their sensitive feet during the winter!

Zachary Mack
Zach is a freelance writer specializing in beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He is based in Manhattan. Read more
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