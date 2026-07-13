Shop 11 new Five Below finds under $10, from viral tumbler storage spinners to washable rugs.

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I love shopping at Five Below. Usually, I walk in with my daughter hunting for squishy dumplings, and walk out $20 later with a bag full of items I never knew existed. There are so many amazing products at the store, with new arrivals landing there daily. And the best part is, most products are under $10, with many even under $5. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Five Below finds under $10.

1 The Viral Tumbler Storage Spinner

The Tumbler Spinner Storage is one of this summer’s most viral items at Five Below. And, it is a steal at $5.00. “TUMBLER ORGANIZER!! 😍🥤 possibly one of the coolest @fivebelow finds ever?! Found this new spinning tumbler holder for only $5!!!” Dollar Tree Dollie captioned a recent post.

2 Dupe Sunscreen

Five Below is famous for its name-brand dupes, and this summer, they dropped one for my favorite sunscreen, Vacation. If you can’t afford to pay $20 or so a bottle, go to Five Below and grab some Pool Side™ Sunscreen Butter SPF30 2.8oz, $7.00. It comes in a playful can and smells similar to the more expensive alternative. There is also an accompanying fragrance for $5.

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3 Scrub Mommy and Daddy Sponges

Another fun, inexpensive, viral item you will get a lot of use out of? The Special Edition Scrub Mommy® Cat Dual-Sided Scrubber Sponge. The sponge is shaped like an adorable pink cat with an ergonomic, easy-to-grip design and is dual-sided: A soft absorbent sponge on one side and a temperature-adapting FlexTexture scrubber on the other. Get it for $5.

4 Snackle Boxes

Snackle Boxes are still everywhere and trending hard. Five Below sells its own versions, including the Mini Snackle Box, priced at just $5.00. The adorable food storage container comes in white, pink, and blue and has four separate compartments to keep food divided.

5 An Inflatable Stuffie Storage Chair

What organizes your stuffies and doubles as a chair? The Stuffed Animal Storage Chair is a genius storage essential for just $7.00. Your kids will love it because it stores all of their toys and stuffies in plain sight. You will love it, because they will no longer be scattered all over the floor.

6 A Glass Spray Bottle

These 16.9 oz Tinted Glass Spray Bottles are amazing for all your cleaning supplies or even just water. They are $5.00 each, and shoppers say they are super high-quality and easy to label. Choose from a few colors, including blue, purple, green, and orange.

7 A Snow Cone Maker

Five Below specializes in nostalgia-inducing items, like this Popsicle® Snow Cone Maker for $6.00, which makes me yearn for summer’s past, when I would spend hours churning ice in hopes of making a little snow cone flavored with syrup.

8 Washable Rugs

Five Below even has washable rugs for under $10. This 24×36-inch option is so pretty in pink with a modern but romantic pattern. It is great for high-traffic areas since it can be tossed in the washing machine when it needs a refresh. Get it for $7.

RELATED: 11 Best Five Below Summer Finds That Just Landed in Stores

9 Furry Storage Totes

This faux-fur bin with a handle is such an amazing item for organizing kids’ rooms. The cutesy design makes it fun for anyone who is young, but it is super functional for organizing. It is compact enough to stash inside a nightstand or on a shelf while still holding a decent amount of stuff. Get one for $5.55.

10 Floral Bins with LoveShack Vibes

The LoveShackFancy is still going strong, and this decorative bin, part of the viral Coquette collection, is one of the best items. It has tons of personality, making it a great option for storing items in plain sight. It also has a sturdy carry handle, making it easy to move between rooms. And you can’t beat the $5.55 price tag.

11 A Foldable Wood Table

This Foldable Wood Table Cupholder is just $5.00 and is perfect for outdoor entertaining. It holds up to 6.5 pounds and has cut-out cup holders for your beverages. It would come in handy for beach and pool days, or even camping.