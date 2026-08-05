11 Best New Five Below Fall Room Decor Finds Under $5

Your space will be all about autumn with these spooky-season-appropriate picks.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Out of all the categories where Five Below is truly helpful, decorating your room on a budget is truly one of the strongest. And as we push ever closer to the end of summer, the bargain retailer is also making it easier to deck out your space in all things fall. In true Five Below fashion, there are plenty of subtly macabre items that can help get you into the Halloween spirit. But even outside the holiday, there are plenty of new autumnal finds at rock-bottom prices we know you’ll love. Here are the best new Five Below fall room decor finds you can get for under $5.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Dorm and Desk Finds Under $5.

1 Halloween LED Ghost Family Décor

There’s something about embracing a slightly spooky ambiance that just feels full-on fall. This Halloween LED Ghost Family Décor ($4) is the kind of subtle touch we’re talking about, making a great addition to your dresser, nightstand, or vanity.

2 Cape Cod Book Box

Sure, it might be a summer destination. But this Cape Cod Book Box ($5) is so much more than a way to fill out your bookshelf: It’s also a sneaky hiding space for your trinkets!

3 Tarot Card Themed Tray

Sure, there may not be anything inherently autumnal about divination. But there’s no denying that this Tarot Card Themed Tray ($4) does feel in line with fall, as well as being a handy valet for your small items. We foresee an uncluttered dresser and nightstand in your future!

4 Disco Skull Décor

It’s pretty clear that everyone is doing dark and dreary for Halloween. Why not give your motif a little pizazz with this Disco Skull Décor ($5)? It’s sparkly and spooky all at once! And the funky look makes this unique piece so much more than seasonal add-on décor.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Organization Finds Under $5.

5 Fall Icon Pumpkin Scented Candle

Looking and feeling cozy is the name of the game for getting things ready for fall. But what most people overlook is making it smell cozy, too. This Fall Icon Pumpkin Scented Candle ($5) will bring that warming aroma into your space every time you light it (and our apologies if you end up ordering too many pumpkin spice lattes as a result).

6 Fall Icon Vanilla Scented Candle

Looking for something a little different? Try opting for this slightly spooky “Boo-La-La Vanilla” scented Fall Icon Vanilla Scented Candle ($5) instead…Or if you’re like us, get both and go with whichever you’re more in the mood for in the moment!

7 Halloween Felt Garland

Seasonal decor doesn’t always make its way into bedrooms. But with something as simple as this Halloween Felt Garland ($4), it won’t feel like the holiday is totally encroaching on your space. We think this is a perfect autumn piece for dressing up your desk or giving your kids’ rooms a bit of a fun fall makeover.

8 Halloween Pumpkin Pillow

Speaking of finding the right home accessories for spooky season, how can you not love this Halloween Pumpkin Pillow ($5)? It’s perfect in its simplicity (and not to mention super comfy), making it a great add-on to your bed setup.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Halloween Finds Under $10.

9 Traxx Color Changing LED Bulb

Setting the right ambiance for fall requires turning lighting into something more than a way to see around. This Traxx Color Changing LED Bulb ($5) connects to an app that allows you to control its hue, making it easy to get a truly custom, cozy arrangement. It also includes a handy remote control!

10 Wireless LED Puck Lights 3-Pack

On the other hand, you could also add some lighting to accent different parts of your room without running wiring or buying a new lamp! These Wireless LED Puck Lights 3-Pack ($5) are great for bookshelves, bedsides, and desks as an easy way to get that uplighting and downlighting you’re after.

11 Halloween Flocked Cat Décor

This fall, we’re giving you permission to lean into the season with fun trinkets like this Halloween Flocked Cat Décor ($5). It’s an easy way to fill those random empty corners or dress up a bookshelf with something a little cheeky!