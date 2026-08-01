11 Best New TJ Maxx Fall Finds Hitting Shelves Now

Shop 11 new T.J. Maxx fall finds hitting shelves, from Byredo perfume to plaid jackets.

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Attention shoppers: T.J. Maxx is the place to shop this month. The discount store has been on fire this summer, with so many fantastic finds throughout the store, from clothing and shoes to Sephora-worthy cosmetics and fancy-looking home decor for less. With July over, there are so many amazing items you need to pick up. What should you shop for this month? Here are the 11 best new T.J. Maxx fall finds hitting shelves.

1 A Trio of Winter Art

It might be late July, but winter art is already arriving in stores. I love this VENICE BEACH COLLECTIONS Set Of 3 11×14 Ski Mountain Hanging Wall Art, which will bring a chill mountain vibe to your space. The set of three is $59.99.

2 Bougie Hand Towels

There are some amazing Morris & Co. designs in the store right now, including bedding, curtains, and towels. One of the latest styles in the new arrivals section is the MORRIS & CO. Set Of 2 Snakeshead Reverse Cotton Velour Hand Towels for $14.99.

RELATED: 11 Best T.J. Maxx “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now

3 Byredo Gypsy Water for $120 Off

Byredo 3.3oz Gypsy Water Eau De Parfum is a bougie high-end fragrance that is $120 less at T.J. than other stores. Get it for $209.99 or pay the department store price, $330. Yes, that’s how much people usually pay for it.

4 So Much Rag & Bone

I have been a die-hard Rag & Bone devotee for decades. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls have the best deals on the designer goodies, ranging from sweaters and beanies to jeans. This Rag & Bone Wool Blend Bennet Crew Neck Sweater is just $79.99. The regular price? Around $300.

5 Books and Toys

T.J. Maxx is such an amazing resource for books and toys. If you want to treat your back-to-schooler to a classic, grab HARPER COLLINS The Berenstain Bears Get Ready For School Book, just $5.99 at the store.

6 High-End Wallpaper

You can get designer wallpaper at T.J. Maxx, and it’s way under retail. This SOICHER MARIN Yuki Osada Tropical Dream Green Wallpaper will add major style to your room for $149.99 a roll. It retails at other stores for $300, so it’s a solid half-off deal.

7 A Wicker Pumpkin

I love the elevated holiday decor at T.J. Maxx. This MADE IN VIETNAM Jack O Lantern Pumpkin Decor is such an unexpected item. I would never think to make a scary pumpkin out of wicker. Get it for $14.99.

8 Halloween Hand Towels

An easy way to infuse the Halloween spirit into your kitchen or bathroom is with decorative hand towels. This set of three TAHARI HOME Wine Ghosts With Pumpkins Kitchen Towels is an adorable and fun set for $12.99.

9 A Hallowen Throw Blanket

The CHELSEA & THEODORE Floral Moth Skull Newport Chenille Throw is a whimsical Halloween pattern that is just as chic and cozy as it is spooky. Get it for $29.99.

10 A Cool Fall Jacket

Fall fashions are hitting the store. I love this designer LE LIS Padded Quilted Long Sleeve Jacket With Round Neck. The brown, figure-flattering coat is just $29.99.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

11 Subhead Goes Right Here

This Original Penguin Plaid Flannel Shirt Jacket is part shirt and part jacket, warm, rugged, comfortable, and perfect for fall and winter wear. I love the blue plaid color scheme. And the price is half off retail, $49.99 instead of $100.