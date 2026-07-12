7 Best New TJ Maxx Apartment Finds Under $5

Shop 7 new T.J. Maxx apartment finds under $5, from ghost straws to needlepoint pillows.

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I love shopping at T.J. Maxx, not only because the discount store has everything you need to outfit the entire family, your home, and even your pets, but also because it’s all priced well below retail. You can even find fantastic items for under $5. If you are shopping for your apartment or condo and don’t want to spend top dollar, there are some amazing finds in stores and online. What should you shop for before the best items are gone? Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx Apartment finds under $5.

1 The Cutest Coasters

There are tons of amazing items on clearance right now. I scored this Indigo Set Of 4 You Take The Cake Coasters, which are so pretty and will help protect wooden surfaces from drink rings. The set was originally $14, then $7.99 when it landed at the store. Now get it for just $3.

2 Sweet Smelling Hand Soap

If you want to cheat your way to an expensive-feeling home without spending a lot, get some luxurious-feeling hand soaps. These are great for the kitchen and bathroom, giving guests a good hand-washing experience. This HOME AND BODY CO 24.5oz Strawberry Basil Hand Soap is such a steal, currently on sale for just $4.

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3 Melamine Dip Bowls

If you are a chips-and-dip or chips-and-salsa server, invest in a great set of bowls specifically for sauces. This BEACH TO BISTRO BY SIGRID OLSEN 4pk Melamine Dip Bowls is on clearance for $4, and is perfect for your next small gathering.

4 Reusable Ghost Straws

There are tons of fun new Halloween-inspired products hitting stores. I love this cheap but kitschy set of MY MINDS EYE Ghosts And Checks Reusable Straws. You get a dozen ghost-decorated straws for just $4.99.

5 A Halloween Frame

Another fun Halloween decoration for your apartment? This pet-inspired ISAAC JACOBS2x3 Ghost Cat Tabletop Picture Frame. It is just $4.99 and will add some spooky spirit to your living space.

6 A Heart Trinket Tray

I love little decorative trays, because they can be used for lots of things. I like to keep them next to my bed to set my jewelry before going to sleep. This XOXO Heart Decor tray is on major clearance for $5.

7 And, Fun and Kitschy Pillows

I am obsessed with the Bouffants & Broken Hearts collection of kitschy pillows. There are always lots of fun phrases and designs to choose from. They usually cost around $20, but I found this 8.5 x 14 in Dump Him Needlepoint Pillow in the clearance section. It was marked down to $5, which is the ultimate steal.