11 Best TJ Maxx “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves in June

Shop 11 new T.J. Maxx arrivals, from Quay sunglasses to Morris & Co. rugs.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you visited your local T.J. Maxx store or even the website this month? There are tons of fabulous finds in every category. From home goods and decor to clothing and shoes, the new arrivals section is refreshed daily with many items, all significantly discounted from original store prices. What should you shop for right now to get yourself ready for summer? Here are the 11 best T.J. Maxx new arrivals hitting shelves in June.

1 Linen Sheets

I love a crisp set of linen sheets in the summer. Not only do they feel great on your skin, but linen is super breathable for those long, hot nights. Linen sheets can be costly, but you can get a set of STITCHWELL 4pc Linen Blend Washed Sheets at T.J. for a cool $49.99.

2 Quay Sunglasses

If you aren’t shopping for sunglasses at T.J. Maxx, you are overpaying. The store has a range of brands, from high-end Gucci and Tom Ford to super cheap off-brands. If you want a high-quality pair that doesn’t cost a ton, I highly recommend Quay. This pair of 54mm Cat Eye Sunglasses is currently $34.99 with a few color options available.

RELATED: 11 Best T.J. Maxx “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now

3 New Summer Fragrances From Sand + Fog

I love Sand + Fog, especially this summer season. The new fruity line is almost good enough to eat. You will pay $24 retail for any of the new scents at other stores, but at T.J., you can grab this 1.7oz Strawberry Spritz Eau De Parfum Oil Dropper for just $16.99.

4 A Coastal Inspired Blanket

PiuBelle is a great bedding brand for high-quality textiles that look like a designer brand. I am loving this seafoam-colored Textured Coverlet, which is perfect for the summer months, thanks to its breathable fabric and beachy vibes. It starts at $50.

5 Sur La Table Cookware Set

Are you hoping to up your cooking game this summer? Chefs love shopping at Sur La Table, which is now available at T.J. Maxx. This set of Tri-ply Stainless Steel Cookware Set comes with six essential cooking pans and four lids, basically everything you need to cook pasta, eggs, rice, stir-fry, and more. Get it for $129.99.

6 A Serena & Lily Looking Nightstand

Serena & Lily lives and breathes the coastal cool aesthetic. This LILLIAN AUGUST 27x15x24 in Two Drawer Swoop Linen Side Table is a near-perfect dupe for the brand, the main difference being the price. This version is just $199.99, while the bougie designer one will set you back hundreds more.

7 A Cool Jumpsuit

I gravitate toward fuss-free clothing during the summer months. When I saw this HUNTER & BROWN Linen Blend Tie Shoulder Jumpsuit, just $19.99, I knew I had to order it. I will throw it over a swimsuit for a beach day, or wear a cute tank under it with sandals for a casual evening out.

8 A Figure-Flattering Top

One of my favorite brands to wear in the summer is Cleobella. They make a lot of easy, breezy sundresses and tops, like this CLEOBELLA Kalora Blouse. Retail, this top costs more than $150. However, you can get it at the discount store for just $29.99.

9 A Gingham Comforter Set

Have you refreshed your bedrooms for summer? This bedding-in-a-bag, which comes with a comforter and two matching shams for a king bed, truly feels high-end. The BOUNDARY Gingham Comforter Set starts at $69.99 and looks like Pottery Barn for less.

10 A Beautiful Area Rug

I always stick to natural fibers, including wool and jute, for area rugs as they tend to look more expensive and high-quality than anything synthetic. This MORRIS & CO.8×10 Wool Mallow Hand Tufted Area Rug is shockingly just $349.99, but looks like it could cost over $1,000 at a fancy rug store.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

11 A Set of Men’s T-Shirts

If you are in need of a t-shirt refresh, don’t pause before throwing these TED BAKER 4pk Cotton Blend Crew Neck Tees in your cart. All four designer shirts will cost you just $12.99, or a little over $3 a pop. I love the neutral colors.