11 New Hobby Lobby Lamps That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

Shop Hobby Lobby lamps that look way more expensive, from a boho leaf ceramic to a farmhouse finial.

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Hobby Lobby’s lamp section is one of the more underrated home finds at any retailer right now. The white vintage farmhouse finial lamp gets compared to Pottery Barn and Ballard Designs in shopper reviews with regularity. The boho leaf ceramic at $23.99 looks like something that costs $80 at a boutique home store. And then there’s the tan woven LED lamp at $12.99, which looks at least triple the price. With nothing over $49.99, these are eleven lamps worth knowing about.

1 Rectangular White Flower Lamp

A flower-patterned rectangular shade gives this white flower lamp a botanical, feminine quality that reads as far more boutique than $44.99. The rectangular shade format also diffuses light more evenly than a drum shade, which makes the whole room feel better when it’s on.

2 Gold Bud LED Touch Lamp

Touch lamps are underrated in small spaces—no fumbling for a switch in the dark, no cord management around a nightstand. This gold bud LED touch lamp has the slim, sculptural bud format that makes it a decorative object as much as a light source. It’s $15.99.

3 Tan Woven LED Lamp

Woven texture on a lamp base casts a dappled, warm light through the material when lit, an effect that ceramic and metal bases simply can’t produce. This tan woven LED lamp is $12.99, a number you’d never suspect on something that looks this good on a nightstand.

4 Gold Pleated LED Touch Lamp

The pleated shade on this gold pleated LED touch lamp has a vintage, refined quality that flat shades don’t achieve: the folds catch light differently at different angles and give the lamp a warmth that photographs well and looks even better in person. It’s $13.99.

5 White Brown Ribbed Table Lamp

The ribbed texture on its white and brown base gives this ribbed table lamp a dimensional quality. At $34.99 it’s one of the stronger mid-range values in this lineup, the kind of lamp that makes a side table look like a completed vignette.

6 Brown Cream Florals Wood Look Table Lamp

A wood-look base with brown and cream floral detailing gives this florals wood look table lamp a warmth and specificity that generic neutral lamps don’t have. It reads vintage without committing to a single decade. It’s $37.49.

7 Green Stacked Table Lamp

This lamp’s green stacked ceramic base anchors a room’s color story without demanding to be the center of it. This stacked table lamp has the earthy, collected quality of something found at an estate sale rather than purchased off a shelf. It’s $15.99.

8 Gold Flower Metal Table Lamp

Metal flower detailing on a lamp base gives it a sculptural quality and catches light differently depending on where you’re standing. This gold flower metal table lamp is $32.49, but looks far pricier.

9 Cream Bubble Lamp

The bubble texture on this cream bubble lamp creates a surface that catches and scatters light in a way that a smooth base simply can’t—lit or unlit, the texture gives it visual interest. At $15.99 it’s one of the most distinctive small lamps in this week’s lineup.

10 White Vintage Farmhouse Finial Table Lamp

Shoppers consistently compare this white vintage farmhouse finial lamp to Pottery Barn and Ballard Designs, and the reviews back it up—the distressed white finish, the finial-shaped body, and the quality of the shade all exceed what $49.99 typically produces. One reviewer called it “hands down the best lamp” they’ve owned.

11 Boho Leaf Ceramic Table Lamp

Sculptural leaf detailing pressed into the ceramic base gives this boho leaf ceramic table lamp a handmade, artisan quality that most lamps at this price point don’t attempt. A reviewer who placed it on a china cabinet noted it looked great with their vases and fit perfectly with their farmhouse table. It’s $23.99.