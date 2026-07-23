11 Best New Hobby Lobby Halloween Finds Hitting Shelves in July

The first batch of this year's decorations includes lighting, eerie florals, and spooky wall decor.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Even though we are still in full-blown summer mode right now, we can’t deny the fact that in just a few weeks, the seasons will begin to change again. And in the run-up to autumn, Hobby Lobby is ahead of the curve by beginning to stock some brand new fall decor—including Halloween decorations. Now, we’re busy putting together a game plan to set the spooky ambiance in our homes for parties and to welcome trick-or-treaters. Because as we all know, the best festive setups come with plenty of head start time! Here are the best new Hobby Lobby Halloween finds hitting shelves in July.

RELATED: 11 Hobby Lobby Fall Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less.

1 Black Frame Dandelion Wood Wall Decor

While it can be fun to go big with a giant inflatable skeleton on your lawn, sometimes the best Halloween décor can be all of the subtle touches you add to your home. Hanging some of this Black Frame Dandelion Wood Wall Decor ($3.59) can give your home a sophisticatedly macabre look for the season as an easy addition to hallways, bathrooms, and foyers.

2 Pumpkin LED Fairy Lights

Just because Halloween is known for being dark and spooky doesn’t mean you can’t work in the right light features! These Pumpkin LED Fairy Lights ($2.39) are a fun, seasonal way to dress up your mantle, bring a bit of brightness to your table centerpiece, or deck out front windows for trick-or-treaters.

3 Orange Light Up Oak Leaf Garland

Looking for something a little more autumnal? Brighten things up with this Orange Light Up Oak Leaf Garland ($19.19), especially if you need a way to dress up your mantle or autumnal tablescape!

4 Pumpkin Glass Jar

You can’t celebrate gourd season without a few decorative gourd pieces! This Pumpkin Glass Jar ($4.19) is the perfect fall piece based on its shape alone, but it can also come in handy for stashing candy when Halloween approaches. And compared to the $56 you’d pay for a similar pumpkin piece from Crate + Barrel, this is truly a steal!

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Fall Finds Hitting Shelves in July.

5 Plentiful Harvest Pillar Candle

Is it even Halloween if you don’t set the scene with flickering candlelight? This Plentiful Harvest Pillar Candle ($8.39) looks beautiful whether it’s lit or not, and will burn all season long. And at this price, you can bundle a whole set together!

6 Black Three-Tiered Metal Tray

Whether you’re planning another blockbuster Halloween party for your friends or are looking for new ways to serve treats, there’s very little this Black Three-Tiered Metal Tray ($19.99) can’t do. We also think it can be a creative way to incorporate a spooky faux-food element into your decorations.

7 Pumpkin & Glitter Pearl Sprinkle Mix

Speaking of spooky food, you can instantly take your baked goods to the next level just by adding a little Pumpkin & Glitter Pearl Sprinkle Mix ($4.19) when decorating. It’s an easy way to make your cookies and cupcakes Halloween-appropriate!

8 Black Bow Ceramic Vase

Isn’t the trick to dressing something up to put a bow on it? If you’re looking for a new way to showcase those fall floral arrangements, this Black Bow Ceramic Vase ($13.99) is a truly unique and decorative way to do so. It’s perfect for foyers, entryway tables, and bathrooms, too. And you can one-stop shop by picking up this peony bush from Hobby Lobby at the same time!

RELATED: 11 Hobby Lobby Decor Finds Shoppers Say Look Designer.

9 Black Hexagonal Metal Lantern

On any given day, this Black Hexagonal Metal Lantern ($9.99) looks like a regal, stately addition to your backyard layout. But when dressed up with the right candle and surrounded by the spooky decorations, it becomes a truly eye-catching Halloween decoration. We’re planning on lining our walkway and front stairs with these for trick-or-treaters!

10 Hello Pumpkin Coir Doormat

As we’ve long said, using decor like this Hello Pumpkin Coir Doormat ($8.99) is one of the easiest ways to set a festive tone with your guests’ literal first steps into your home. We also love that while this is perfect for Halloween, it’s still general enough to coast all the way through autumn on your front porch.

11 Black Metal Framed Hourglass

One of the best parts of buying decorations at Hobby Lobby is that it allows for plenty of creativity beyond “buy and display” options. Case in point: This Black Metal Framed Hourglass ($13.99), which can easily become part of a spooky tablescape in your foyer or on your coffee table.