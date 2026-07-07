Shop 11 Hobby Lobby decor finds that look designer, from cozy fall garlands to holiday accents.

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Have you been to Hobby Lobby this week? There are so many new items hitting stores, many of which look a lot more expensive than they actually are. This week, there are tons of fall and even Christmas decor items in stock. Shoppers claim that many of them look designer for less. What should you grab this week, before the best items sell out? Here are 11 Hobby Lobby decor finds shoppers say look, designer.

1 So Much Cozy Fall Decor

All Things Judy shared about the coziest fall decorations hitting the store. “Me wasting absolutely no time switching from fireworks to pumpkins 😂🍂🎃 Catch me at Hobby Lobby the second July 4th is over. Is it too early for fall shopping?” she captioned the post.

2 And, Fall Items for 40 Percent Off

Aubrey Swan Blog shared her fall finds on sale. “As requested, what I brought home with me from Hobby Lobby. Fall is now 40% off, and these are the items I was wanting that I think will sell out,” she captioned a post. “DISCLAIMER – No one get their panties in a wad, I am not decorating yet, I came home and put everything right into my decor closet to save until September 1.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds Hitting Stores Now

3 All the Fall Garlands

There are tons of fall garlands. ” IT’A HERE! The FALL SALE at @hobbylobby and there was so many goodies couldn’t possibly get it all in one video! 🍂 What’s your fav?” Ashley Nicole Life wrote. “Omg my bank account is already quivering from the damage I’m going to do!” a shopper commented.

4 And, Fall Candles

If you are craving fall candle scents, run to Hobby Lobby. “Fun fact, I worked at Hobby Lobby in college and one 4th of July I spent the day putting out Christmas ornaments,” Marissa Lately shared.

5 Lemon Decor

If you aren’t ready for fall, there are tons of great spring and summer items on sale, including lemon decor. “It’s all about celebrating the little things,” Simply Everday Living shared. “I wanted to celebrate the end of the school year because they deserve it! I went to @hobbylobby because, not only do they have amazing finds at affordable prices, they also have 50% off on Porch & Outdoor Decor (The Spring Shop Spring). They had so many amazing themes. I went with the lemon theme🍋it’s perfect for summer! Make sure to run to Hobby Lobby to get everything you need to celebrate and decorate your next event!”

6 Dorm Decor

Hobby Lobby is also a great place to outfit small spaces, including dorm rooms. “Make the most of your space with pieces that are stylish, functional, and at a price point you’ll love! Shop Select Home Decor at Hobby Lobby,” the store shared. “Wonderful decorations,” a shopper commented.

7 Artwork

The Fig Home found so many fall items, including artwork. “Hobby Lobby Haul 🦋 I bought my first Fall item of the year, & I found a lot of butterfly items,” they captioned a post. “I love all the butterflies,” a shopper commented.

8 New Fabric Patterns

Hobby Lobby is a great resource for fabric. Avid sewers buy all their material there. New designs just landed in stores, and they are gorgeous. “The new prints from @hobbylobby are 🤌🏻🤌🏻,” a shopper wrote.

9 DIY Bows

And, create a bow garland using Hobby Lobby fabric. “Because bows are for every occasion 🎀

I will definitely be keeping up this bow garland all summer! All fabric is from @hobbylobby. I love how torn fabric looks. Just give it a tiny snip with scissors, then tear it the rest of the way,” an influencer shared, along with details on how to create the bow garland.

10 Berry Cute Decor

If you love berry decor, head to Hobby Lobby. There are still plenty of strawberry items throughout the home, ranging from throw pillows to kitchen ceramics.

RELATED: 11 Hobby Lobby New Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

11 And, Christmas Is Arriving

Don’t kill the messenger! Holiday decor is already hitting stores. “Summer just started, and Hobby Lobby said Merry Christmas # Christmas # ChristmasDecor # HobbyLobby #viral #season decor walking into Hobby Lobby in June be like…,” Seasonal Home Decor Finds shared.