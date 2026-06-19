Shop 11 new Hobby Lobby DIY finds hitting shelves this week, from charm totes to flag garlands.

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One of the things I love about Hobby Lobby? In addition to all the amazing decor, gifts, furniture, and essentials sold at the popular store, there are so many easy DIYs you can make with just a few inexpensive items from the store. From bikini boxes and flag garlands to seashell-adorned picture frames and teacher-endorsed decor, shoppers have shared tons of fun and frugal ideas this week. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Hobby Lobby DIY finds hitting shelves this week.

1 So Many Classroom Ideas for Teachers

There are tons of fun ideas for teachers looking ahead to the upcoming school year. “@hobbylobby has upped their game with classroom decor and materials! I LOVE all the signs and borders! What are you most excited about?” an influencer shared about. “Has anyone seen the magnetic light covers? They are sold out online and I go to my HL daily and check. The staff think Im stalking them now,” a follower added.

2 A Bikini Box

Kriss Leos made a “bikini box,” a painted crate to keep swimsuits. “I made one and I love it. Mine is just a little bit bigger and it has wheels,” a follower added. “i freaking love this!! It looks amazingg!” another added.

RELATED: 11 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds Hitting Stores Now

3 Charm Adorned Tote Bags

Crafty Glam with Mandy bought tons of charms to decorate tote bags. “ok wait… Hobby Lobby understood the assignment with these charms 😂🍅🥕🫑🌶️✨ I had an idea for our next tote bags, so naturally I had to run to Hobby Lobby to grab all the things ✨ and honestly… look at these little charms, the material, and tassels I found 😍🎀 Londyn & I cannot wait to make them together!!” she captioned the post.

4 Flag Garlands

Sierra L Miller made an adorable American flag garland. “Had to reshare this idea since you guys loved it so much last year! 🇺🇸All of my supplies are from Hobby Lobby,” she captioned the post. “So pretty we just made some too. just make sure when the flags hanging down the proper way is stars top left,” a follower commented.

5 A DIY Toddler Tote Bag

Influencer Eboni made toddler tote bags. “Hey girl! I’m back with another hobby lobby diy. My son is obsessed with taking literally every book and animal with him whenever he goes to see his grandparents… it’s lowkey getting out of hand. I made myself a boat and tote dupe for Mother’s Day so of course I had to make him his own mini version of the tote bag. Now he can carry everything he wants. He stay tryna tell me “it’s too heavy!” But he the one taking 99 toys with him 🤷🏽‍♀️ Definitely going to grab a few more patches but I think it’s so cute to start,” she wrote.

6 Designer Looking Flickering Sconces

Midwest Apple shared a DIY sconce tutorial that looks super bougie. “Homemade is always better… and it’s cheaper. I absolutely love the way this turned out! Thanks @hobbylobby for always having what I need,” they captioned the post. “Love this! I was literally just starting to think about updating my picture wall over the stairs,” a follower commented.

7 A Decoupaged Piggy Bank

Another influencer shared a decoupaged piggie bank. “She’s not perfect, but she’s a cutie! I found this 9.99 piggy bank at hobby lobby and instantly knew what to do with it 🩵🐖✨decoupage with floral napkin,” they captioned the post.

8 Subhead Goes Right Here

Why buy boring notecards when you can easily make your own? “Let’s make personalized notecards for teachers,” Life with Leah P wrote. “I have no choice but to complete this task… right?!” she said. “They were SO cute!” a follower added.

9 Trader Joe’s Totes

Lezz Lee created DIY tote bags, even using a viral Trader Joe’s mini tote, patches, beads, and other fun accessories. “This is your sign to go to @hobbylobby to get accessories for your tote bags,” she wrote. “This is the cutest craft ever,” a follower exclaimed. “Stop this is the cutest thing ever! Love this craft idea,” another added.

10 A DIY Shell Frame

Amanda Robinson shared an easy craft using shells found on a recent beach trip, hot glue, and a Hobby Lobby frame. “We grabbed a simple frame from Hobby Lobby, glued on the shells we found together, and added one of our favorite photos from the trip. One of a kind. Meaningful. And way better than anything we could’ve bought. Save this for your next beach vacation and don’t forget to bring home the shells,” she captioned the post.

RELATED: 11 Hobby Lobby New Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

11 Patriotic Pennants

Birch Lane by Jennifer shared a DIY pennant. “Hey friends! Happy Tuesday! I think pennants are so much fun to add to your seasonal decor. You can customize these for any holiday, birthday parties, or even favorite sports teams! Have you ever made these or enjoy decorating with them?” she captioned a post.