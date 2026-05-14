11 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds That Just Landed in Stores

The DIY and craft megastore got in some great home decor and everyday essentials.

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When you think about it, there’s no store out there quite like Hobby Lobby. The crafting and DIY haven is also a treasure trove of unique items, including some incredibly well-priced home decor and everyday essentials. In fact, we’ve had several instances of finding pieces that are straight-up dupes of much more expensive designer products at stores like West Elm and Pottery Barn. This week, that trend continues with some new arrivals on the shelves we absolutely love. Here are the best new Hobby Lobby finds that just landed in stores.

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1 Rustic Wood Bench

Need something to dress up your entryway or mudroom? We love the warm look of this Rustic Wood Bench ($69.99), including how it’s manageably sized to fit most spaces. And it’s not just for sitting: It’s also a great option for a mini display table or a place to put all of those new planters!

2 Colorful Triangles Umbrella

We might technically be past “April showers,” but that rhyme is dangerously misleading: It’s still raining a lot lately! We’re hoping to salvage those spring days with this Colorful Triangles Umbrella ($9.99), which adds a bit of hopeful color to dreary weather.

3 Darsee & David’s Cashmere Petals Ribbed Jar Candle

Maybe it’s all the extra time we’ve been spending outdoors, but there’s something about springtime that makes it feel even more important to have a nice scent in your home. Fortunately, Hobby Lobby is coming through with its well-priced Darsee & David’s Cashmere Petals Ribbed Jar Candle ($8.99). The earthy, floral scent is perfect for the season!

4 Spring Shop Imported Sardines Appetizer Plate

Lately, we’re all about tastefully playful tableware. Pieces like this Spring Shop Imported Sardines Appetizer Plate ($3.99) are a great way to add a little color and personality to your mealtime (especially if seafood is on the menu) with a subtle vintage look.

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5 Champagne Textured Glass Lamp

If you’re working with a budget, it’s ironic how quickly shopping for lighting can get pretty dark. Fortunately, this category is one of Hobby Lobby’s strong suits, where items like this Champagne Textured Glass Lamp ($44.99) have price tags that belie their higher-end appearance. This one is perfect for an entryway table, guest room, or even a nightstand!

6 Beige & White Woven Throw Blanket

Bringing in textiles can be one of the best ways to add color and texture to a room’s look. This Beige & White Woven Throw Blanket ($11.39) is not only cozy to look at, but it’s also comfy to use, too!

“Perfect throw!” gushes one 5-star reviewer on the Hobby Lobby website. “Well-made and gorgeous colors that will go with many decor styles. Love!”

7 Gold Sunburst Metal Wall Mirror

Redoing your rooms? Customers are raving about the recent arrival of this Gold Sunburst Metal Wall Mirror ($10.99), which is a truly eye-catching way to make things a little more lively. One customer calls it “a beautiful pick me up for my bedroom walls,” saying it’s a “beautiful piece!”

8 Darsee & David Black & Cream Boho Bath Rug Runner

Sprucing up your bathroom doesn’t have to involve taking a sledgehammer to that tile! If you’re looking for an easy, low-lift way to breathe new life into it, try swapping out your current bathmat with this Darsee & David Black & Cream Boho Bath Rug Runner ($27.59). It’s especially good for narrow spaces where you might otherwise have to double up on floor coverings!

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9 Velvet Round Pillow

In the same way that adding a throw to a sofa can bring it new life, so can adding the right cushions! We love the look of this tufted Velvet Round Pillow ($17.39), which can function as an eye-catching endpiece on the couch. But what we’re really hoping to do with this is make our outdoor furniture even more comfortable by throwing these down as a seat cushion whenever we’re using the patio!

10 Accordion Wood Wall Decor With Pegs

Speaking of easy ways to dress up your mudroom, this Accordion Wood Wall Decor With Pegs ($16.99) is top-tier functional decor if we’ve ever seen it. Perfect for hanging jackets, hats, dog leashes, and more, it’s practical and aesthetically pleasing all at once!

11 Market Square Stainless Steel Kettle

Home baristas know that having the right equipment on hand is essential to making the perfect brew. That’s why we love this Market Square Stainless Steel Kettle ($26.99), which helps provide a steady, accurate stream of water when making pour-over coffee, brewing tea, steeping ingredients for cooking, and more!