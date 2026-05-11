Explore new Dollar Tree decor items for every room and outdoor space.

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Ask any bargain hunter where to score the best deals on home decor and they’ll point you to Dollar Tree. The discount chain has gone viral on TikTok for its beauty and skincare dupes and DIY seasonal decor ideas, but it’s also packed with outdoor tchotchkes, tablescape basics, and hanging art. Honestly, decorating for changing seasons, parties, and special occasions has never been easier or more affordable. So, here are 11 best Dollar Tree home decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Iron Hanging Windchime Bell

Bring a little personality to your outdoor space with this cute Iron Hanging Windchime Bell ($1.50). Available with bumblebee, ladybug, and flower motifs, these hanging accents add color, movement, and charm wherever you hang them—perfect for gardens, patios, or porches.

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2 Floating Shelves

These Floating Shelves ($1.50 each) are a great way to eliminate clutter and display souvenirs, photos, and family heirlooms. Featuring a crown molding–style frame and a ribbed edge to help keep items secure, they combine practical storage with a decorative touch.

3 4×4 Wooden Beaded Photo Frame

We’re officially entering wedding and graduation season, and this 4×4 Wooden Beaded Photo Frame ($1.25) is a simple yet thoughtful way to celebrate the people you love. It’s also a sweet gift idea for Mother’s Day when paired with flowers or Father’s Day.

4 Textured Glass Jar Candles

Slip into a peaceful retreat at home with these Textured Glass Jar Candles, designed to fill your space with a warm, soothing glow and a calming fragrance. Choose from four scents: Starfruit & Hibiscus, Amber Shores, Lychee Limone, and Lemon & Cardamon Sorbet.

5 5-Count LED Hanging Lanterns

Add soft, ambient lighting to your backyard deck with these 5-Count LED Hanging Lanterns ($1.25). Designed to be displayed as string lights, batteries are included for easy installation.

6 Round Woven Basket

If you’ve got open shelving or deep cabinets that need a little order, the Round Woven Basket Basket ($1.25) will help get things under control. Use it to gather loose items or group essentials by category—whether that’s toys, cooking supplies, or bathroom basics—for a tidier space.

7 Wooden Hanging Signs

Add a cozy decorative touch with these Wooden Hanging Signs ($1.25 each), available in three uplifting phrases: “Home,” “Hope,” and “Love.” Each sign features colorful wooden accents, beads, and tassels for a charming, handcrafted look.

8 Heart-Shaped Trinket Boxes with Lids

Prop these Heart-Shaped Trinket Boxes with Lids ($1.25 each) in the kitchen, bathroom, or your nightstand to safeguard rings and jewelry. Take your pink of white, blue, mint green, purple, and light pink.

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9 Black Metal Pedestal Candle Holder

Elevate your mantle, entryway table, or entertainment console with a staged Black Metal Pedestal Candle Holder ($1.25) and your choice of pillar candle. Go with white or ivory for a neutral aesthetic or lean into seasonal colors like butter yellow and baby pink.

10 Lattice Patterned Glass Jars

Decorative yet functional, these Lattice Patterned Glass Jars ($1.25 each) can be turned into vases, juice serving canisters, and even storage jars for dry goods, bathroom items, and hair accessories.

11 Ivory Taper Candles

Create an elegant dinner table setting on a cheap budget with these Ivory Taper Candles ($1.25 per two-pack). Their classic look adds a sophisticated touch to any meal or special occasion.