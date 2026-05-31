11 Best Harbor Freight DIY Finds Shoppers Say Are Total Steals

The tool retailer is full of true essentials for projects of all sizes.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We’ve been relying on Harbor Freight summer deals to get a lot of things done around the house. But if your enthusiasm for getting projects done around the house runs 365 days a year, you’re going to need to be well stocked with the right tools and hardware. Not surprisingly, we’ve found that the value tool retailer is a well-priced place to pick up everything you need, no matter what the scale of the work may be—and they’ll cost way less than you’d find at other stores. Here are the best Harbor Freight DIY finds shoppers say are total steals.

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1 Pittsburgh QuikFind Tape Measure

No matter what you’re working on, you can’t so much as swing a hammer before you get accurate measurements. This Pittsburgh QuikFind Tape Measure ($4.99) is arguably the very first item you should buy for your home toolbox, playing an essential part in the preparation stages right through execution.

2 Bauer Drill/Driver Set

We’d like to think that all DIY ambitions begin with tools like this Bauer Cordless Drill/Driver Kit ($54.99). It’s a great pick for seasoned pros and home project novices alike, noted in the reviews for its performance and reliability.

“This complete drill, battery, and charger set is a great value,” writes one customer. “Has a lot of power and was exactly what I needed.”

3 Bauer Compact Circular Saw

Whether you’re taking on a small furniture building project or touching up your deck, having a way to quickly make cuts is invaluable. This Bauer Compact Circular Saw ($59.99) is a truly precise and mobile way to do just that, turning what can sometimes be a bulky tool and turning it into something truly handheld.

“This is one of my favorite tool purchases from Harbor Freight,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “I haven’t used my old circular saw since I bought this. So much easier to handle.”

4 Bauer Variable-Speed Rotary Tool Kit

Whether you’re etching, whittling, or boring, you’ll want this Variable-Speed Rotary Tool Kit ($79.99). With a flexible shaft and all of the necessary attachments, having this on hand will open up an entirely new world of projects for you.

“I use it for both wood and metal and haven’t had any problems with it,” writes one reviewer. “The flexible shaft is great and allows for better comfort and reach in tight, hard-to-get-to places.”

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5 Pittsburgh Tool Set with Case

Let’s be honest: Does it get more DIY than this 146-piece Pittsburgh Tool Set with Case ($49.99). It comes with everything you’ll need, including a hammer, level, ratchet, pliers, and screwdriver, not to mention all of the attachments and pieces. This is a no-brainer buy for tinkerers and home repair hobbyists, but it’s also an excellent gift for recent grads or new homeowners!

“Many other companies’ tool sets feature a larger number of tools, but many are fluff and not necessary. This set has a good selection of quality tools, is a good value, and you cannot beat a lifetime guarantee. Win/win!” writes one happy customer.

6 Quinn Precision Screwdriver Set, 12-Piece

Speaking of hands-on, minute work, you might be surprised to find that your traditional tools might be too bulky to work in many situations. This Quinn Precision Screwdriver Set, 12-Piece ($14.99) is perfect for tinkering and getting into those hard-to-reach places.

The set also holds an impressive 4.7-star average rating on that Harbor Freight website, with customers raving about the “durable tips” and how they are “easy to handle.”

7 Bauer Cordless Glue Gun

Calling all crafters! This Bauer Cordless Glue Gun ($19.99) is one of the most essential tools you can have on hand, especially considering that this one is battery-powered. But beyond creative projects, customers also gush about how versatile the tool really is when it comes to repairs around the house.

“I love that you can set it down on the battery, which keeps it from falling over, and being cordless, you can fit it into some weird places,” writes one. “The LED tells you when it’s ready to run. This is a great tool to have on hand for just about anything.”

8 Bauer Oscillating Multi-Tool

Whether you’re cutting, grinding, scraping, or sanding, this Bauer Oscillating Multi-Tool ($39.99) really is the all-in-one the name suggests. It’s received over 750 5-star reviews, too, with shoppers saying it can be helpful for everything from cutting stubborn tree roots to slicing through bolts.

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9 Western Safety Impact-Resistant Safety Glasses

No matter what you’re working, the old adage still holds true: Safety first! Protect your peepers with these Western Safety Impact-Resistant Safety Glasses ($1.99), which can come in very handy when cutting, drilling, or grinding.

But even as a standard product, customers especially appreciate the value. “These safety glasses seem to be as well-made as those sold in the Big Box stores, but they cost less,” writes one in their review.

10 Luminar Linkable LED Under Cabinet Light

Looking for some easily installed illumination? You can get a quick DIY room overhaul with this Luminar Linkable LED Under Cabinet Light ($17.99). These connect to up to 30 lights, making it a great option for kitchens, workspaces, basements, bar spaces, and more.

“Puts out a fair amount of light for such a small fixture,” says one happy customer in the review section of the Harbor Freight website. “Great for small spaces, with 3 different settings. Nice! Would buy again.”

11 Bauer Variable-Speed Belt Sander

Doing any kind of woodwork will eventually require you to resurface. This Bauer Variable-Speed Belt Sander ($49.99) is perfect for refinishing furniture, prepping your deck for staining or paint, and more.

“Very nice and powerful with variable speed,” writes one happy customer. “Sand belts are easy to change, a very nice tool at a great price!”