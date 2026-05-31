Shop 11 new Costco grills, from high-end Weber gas grills to Blackstone flat-top griddles.

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It is grilling season, and Costco has everything you need to up your cooking game al fresco, from steaks, veggies, and sauces to the hottest grills of the season. If you are on the market for a new BBQ, you should consider shopping at the members-only club. Not only does it have so many name-brand models, but they are significantly less than in other stores. Here are the 11 best new Costco grills shoppers say are worth every penny.

1 The New Weber Genesis C-335E Gas Grill

The new Weber Genesis C-335E Gas Grill is a customer favorite. While it is $999.99 it is part of the Costco Direct program. If you buy two or more Costco Direct items, you can instantly save an additional $100 – $400. “Very good assembly instructions, takes two people, It took us about 1.5 hours. After checking for gas leaks, it fired right up and preheated steadily to max temp. Lots of storage under grill and at the right end panel for extra racks and tools. Haven’t used the sear zone yet but will this weekend on steaks. I’ve used Weber grills since the 70s when they only made kettles. This one is not a disappointment. Would surely buy this one again,” a shopper writes.

2 And, the New Weber Genesis C-435S Gas Grill

A little more expensive at $1,329.99, the Weber Genesis C-435S Gas Grill is another great option. “I love this grill. The delivery was perfect, the guys assembled it before delivering it . This is the best grill I’ve ever owned,” one writes. “This replaced a 20 year old unit. So many advancements. Love the sear zone. User friendly once assembled,” another added.

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3 A Blackstone Omnivore

If you refer a flat top grill, get the Blackstone 36″ Omnivore Griddle with Hinged Hood and Soft Cover, $499.99. “The 36″ Blackstone is a perfect size and the hinged hood is a must. It was easy to assemble and it looks great on our patio,” says a shopper. :This griddle is a quality product and looks good. Assembly wasn’t bad. Two steps really need two people. Directions were pretty easy to follow. Can’t wait for the backyard cookouts,” another adds.

4 A Spire 550X

The SPIRE 550X 6 Burner Gas Grill is also getting rave reviews for $589.99. “I bought this on Thursday before the weekend . Very nice grill, easy to put together. Works well, was able to use it this weekend to grill chicken breasts. Highly recommend – first gas grill after using charcoal grills for the last 25 years . Looking forward to using this all summer long . I cook for a family of 7. Plenty of cooking space,” a shopper writes.

5 The Expansive Kirkland Signature Island 12-Burner Gas Grill

If you are on the hunt for an expansive outdoor kitchen, get the Kirkland Signature Stone Island 12-Burner Gas Grill for $3,999.99. “This grill/griddle/burner combo is versatile. The infrared is great for searing big cuts. The griddle is such a great tool. The soft close doors and drawers are really nice. I store my grill/griddle tools at the grill now and not in the kitchen,” says a shopper. “This is a great piece! Easy to assemble and about 30 minutes. It comes in 2 large pieces, so there are only finishing touches to put together. Love the grill, the ceramic coating on the griddle (which is very heavy and easy to clean), and the heavy duty, nice cast iron burners on the side. The LED color knobs and the soft close drawers are a plus! You can’t touch this anywhere else for the price. A great addition to the back porch and nice looking. Definitely worth it!!” another adds.

6 A Traeger Pellet Grill

The Traeger Ridgeline XL Pellet Grill is $100 off, on sale for $899.99 through June 1. “Heats up quickly, works great and reliable. I had returned a more expensive model that has low temp/flame out issues, this one is perfect. Cover is very think/heavy and high quality,” a shopper writes. “My first Traeger grill. Good, sturdy construction – very well built. Instructions were easy to follow. I love the slow cook process. It makes grilling fun and the Treager takes the guess work out of it,” another adds.

7 A Leveled Up Ninja Grill

The Ninja FlexFlame Outdoor Cooking System, $1,249.99, is a leveled up grill system that does everything from pellet smoke meats to cook pizza. “The griddle and pizza stone that are included with this bundle are high-quality. The griddle comes pre-seasoned, the pizza stone is a little bit on the small side, but seems like it one more than do the job. I cooked pork chops on the grill using the dual zone setting at the same time I cooked onions and asparagus. The dual zone did an amazing job. I was quite surprised. The Ninja grill has three burners that run left to right instead of the traditional vertical mounted burners. The ninja controls make it very easy to control which of the burners are on at any time. The chops turned out perfect. They were slightly charred as they should be, the onions were perfectly cooked. The asparagus were a little overcooked and I know what adjustments to make the next time. The price tag is a bit of a sticker shock at first. Overall, the ninja grill is an exceptional backyard cooking essential,” a shopper writes.

8 A Kettle Smoker

The Nordic Ware Deluxe Kettle Smoker with 5 Woodchip Varieties is on sale for $49.99, $30 off, until June 3. “It is a very convenient indoor smoker and easy to use. It reduces cook times and creates a tender and juicy outcome. However if you do want your dishes with more of a char or a crisp, you do have to finish it off in the oven, airfryer, or grill. But all in all, great product,” writes a shopper.

9 The Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler

If you are in the market for an indoor grill, the Cuisinart 5-in-1 Digital Griddler ($119.99) is a new and improved favorite. “We had the older style for a few years. The style with the knobs. It was really worn but did love using it. All the numbers had worn off and the grill plates needed be replaced. We debated getting the same knob style on sale or the new model. I can say I’m really glad we went with the new style. I feel that at least now the numbers won’t fade off and it is easier to clean. My kids like using this to make their breakfast before school. Love how easy it is to use and less clean up. This griddle gets daily use in my home and would recommend trying it,” writes a shopper. “It’s really well made and easy to clean as it’s non stick. The grill plates are removable for easy cleaning. I want it to last so we don’t use the dishwasher. We’ve made paninis and grilled steaks and both turned out perfect. It has a timer that can be set at how many minutes you want it to cook or you can start it at zero and it counts upward. It doesn’t take up a lot of room on the counter so we just leave it out. We really like this and it cooks great,” another added.

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10 The Broil King Regal Pro

The Broil King Regal S 690 Pro IR Gas Grill is a large, luxury grill perfect for cooking a feast. The newer item is $2,699. “Great grill with 2 sections and lots of smoking on the food. I had a weber summit but feel this is better,” a shopper writes.

11 The Solo Stove S’mores Fire Bowl

The Solo Stove S’mores Fire Bowl Set, $58.99, is a smaller fire pit style stove that is designed for s’mores nights. “Great way to make smores inside. Long burning, crackling and no odor or smoke. Perfect size and has a cute tray and sticks for easy smores making,” a shopper writes. “This is a pretty solid indoor tabletop fire pit to be used for s’mores. Only issue was first one came damaged. I was able to easily order replacement and ship back damaged one via UPS. It’s easy to use and fire is easy to distinguish,” another adds.