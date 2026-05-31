Shop 11 Target bathroom finds, from chic tiered organizers to floral shower curtains.

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Are you hoping to refresh your bathroom without going all in on a total renovation? Target to the rescue! The superstore is home to so many amazing decorative and functional pieces to rejuvenate your bathroom and make it feel like a spa sanctuary. I can’t tell you what a difference investing in a few inexpensive pieces can make, including new bathroom rugs, towels, or organizers. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best new Target bathroom decor finds flying off shelves right now.

1 A Natural Woven Organizer

Ditch all your plastic and metal organizers and replace them with this Anthropologie-feeling Natural Woven Tiered Tray Organizer from Threshold. “Needed a small shelf for our tiny bathroom and this was perfect. Perfectly holds two rolls of tp each shelf,” one shopper says. “Cute and perfect for small toiletries,” adds another.

2 Cabana Striped Towels

Infuse a little color and style into your bathroom by swapping out the towels. This Striped Hand Towel Blue from Threshold adds a dash of resort living to your space for ten bucks. Shoppers love the coastal vibe. “Love this! I wish it came in a bath towel size too. The stripes are creamier than pictured, but it actually works better for my bathroom,” one writes. “Super soft, super cute! Love sprinkling light blue accents around my home, and these towels are adorable and fun!” another adds.

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3 A Seashell Box

This Seashell Box from Threshold is not only a great decorative item for anyone trying to achieve the coastal look, but also a great little storage spot for stashing odds and ends in your bathroom. “This looks great as an accent piece. Loving all the coastal accents,” one shopper writes. ” I like that it’s decorative, but also functional for holding jewelry, small trinkets, or little everyday items. The white color keeps it simple and easy to style,” another adds.

4 A Patterned Bath Rug

A bath rug is a more elevated option over a bath mat. Luckily, with all the washable rugs these days, the look is easy and inexpensive to achieve. This 24″ x36″ Medallion Bath Rug, Blue/Cream from Threshold, is “elevated bathroom decor,” writes a shopper. “Cute and practical. We needed something that would look dirty all the time; and was decorative. Tired of boring bath mats- these are so cute! Love that they are non slip also.”

5 Hanging Baskets

I love the idea of putting this Natural Woven Hanging Basket Threshold somewhere close to your toilet and using it to house all your magazines and bathroom reading. However, lots of shoppers fill it with faux flowers. “I’m super impressed with high-quality this basket is it is so cute and absolutely adorable. It looks great hanging on a hook and I planned to add a little bit of florals to it for some extra added decoration. The quality of this basket is really high and I absolutely love how tightly wool and everything is it is the perfect accessory to add year-round by placing a variety of different florals inside,” writes one.

6 A Faux Olive Leaf Arrangement

Infuse some life, or at least faux life, into your bathroom with the Small Olive Leaf Arrangement from Threshold designed with Studio McGee. It is “so cute,” the “perfect size and doesn’t look fake,” writes a shopper. “Love the size and style looks perfect in my powder room!” another adds.

7 An Elevated Soap Dispenser

Another easy way to upgrade your bathroom? Get a new soap dispenser. I love the unexpectedness of this Woven and Glass Soap Pump Natural from Threshold, which is a must-buy if you are after the coastal aesthetic. “Very nice liquid soap dispenser. The woven design goes well in my coastal kitchen. Hold a large amount of hand soap,” writes a shopper.

8 A Tulip Basket for Toilet Paper or Towels

Another unexpected item is this Tulip Basket from Threshold, perfect for housing toilet paper or washcloths. “So sweet but useful, too,” a shopper writes, while another adds that it “works perfectly for small hand towels in the bathroom.” It comes in other colors, including white and pink.

9 A Sink Toothbrush and Soap Dish

If you are shopping for a children’s bathroom, always check out the whimsical Pillowfort section of the store. This Kids’ Fluted Cup with Tray Toothbrush Holder is equipped with a toothbrush holder and tray, which can be used for soap or also toothpaste. “Had been looking for something just right for my daughter’s toothbrush and toothpaste and was happy to find this! Just the right size and very functional. Can sit floss on the tray so everything is together. Caught on sale so it was perfect for the price,” writes a shopper.

10 New Art

If your bathroom walls need a refresh, there are tons of affordable art pieces at Target. I never spend big bucks on bathroom art, as pieces can warp in the space’s humidity. This 16″ x 20″ Silent Still Framed Wall Cotton Canvas Board from Threshold is perfect for a coastal look.

RELATED: 11 Best Target Summer Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

11 A Gorgeous New Shower Curtain

Adding a statement shower curtain is like adding art to your bathroom. I am loving the stunning, high-end look of this Toile Garden Floral Shower Curtain in Sage from Threshold. And, it’s washable. “This shower curtain is so pretty and durable. I wash it every month and the color has not faded,” writes a shopper.