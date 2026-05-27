Shop 11 Target summer home finds, from chic floor lamps to luxury-looking throw pillows.

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If you haven’t been to your local Target this week, take this as a hint to go ASAP. The store is filling up with so many fantastic finds in every department, but especially the home goods. From everything you need to entertain this summer, to throw pillows, artwork, bedding, lamps, and more, the superstore has tons of amazing merchandise, all priced to sell. What should you shop for before the best items are gone? Here are the 11 best new Target summer home finds flying off shelves right now.

1 Fabulous Floor Lamps

Construction 2 Style shared about some amazing floor lamps in the new arrivals section. “Target home decor: yes or no? 👀 Some of these almost came home with me… some absolutely did not,” they captioned the post, which also highlighted some other new arrivals.

2 Attention-Grabbing Door Mats

Marquis Clarke shared a video with her favorite new arrivals, including super cool doormats. “Target Home finds that make your space feel so put together without the splurge,” she wrote. “From cozy textures to chic everyday essentials, these are the pieces that just make your home feel complete. Which one is your favorite?” they asked. “Love that mat!” one responded.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Kitchen Finds This Week

3 Organizing Essentials

Sweet and Tidy shared her picks for the best items to organize, including many Brightroom items. “My favorite Target finds for home organization,” she captioned the post. “the best organization bins!!” a follower commented. “I keep saying it, the team that revamped/created Brightroom needs a raise,” another added.

4 A Floral Lamp

Katie Krause shared her Target haul, including a fabulous wicker lamp with a floral shade. “Things I bought at Target this week for my house, kids and me! 🎯 My favorite purchases are the comforter, floral lamp and navy throw to redo our guest bedroom as my daughters get ready to share a room!” she wrote.

5 Striped Throw Pillows

At Home with Jordan headed to Target to find some items to transform her bedroom. She walked out with some gorgeous, summery-feeling striped throw pillows and more. “Target 🎯 bedroom refresh for around $200 ish,” she captioned an Instagram post.

6 And, These Blue and White Throw Pillows That Look Designer

Fashionably Late Mom also scored some gorgeous throw pillows. “I love a good ‘looks expensive’ home find. Especially when it comes from Target. I’ve realized in my 40s that I don’t want my house to feel perfect. I just want it to feel calm, comfortable, and like a place everyone actually wants to be. And Target honestly keeps getting me with these luxury-looking finds lately. The blue and white details, the textured pieces, the cozy neutrals. It all looks way more expensive than it is,” she wrote.

7 Nancy Meyers Kitchen Goodies

Crystal Haus of Treasures shared about all the “classic Nancy Meyers kitchen finds,” she spotted at Target. Looks so much like Pottery Barn! Shop with me to add timeless charm to your everyday tablescapes & kitchen countertop styling! Follow along to see what I snagged and how I style it to feel high end when it’s Target!”

8 So Much Melamine for Outdoor Dining

Oak Haus Collective shared a post about the “cutest outdoor dining and summer home finds!” “They have some of the cutest Melamine plates, which are perfect for outdoors (or even just hosting with kids) because they are highly durable! I also found these shatter proof coupe glasses and 17 oz drinking tumblers! I saw this gorgeous table cloth and thought it would go perfect with everything!” they wrote.

9 Endless Bookshelf Decorations

Girl Turns Mom shared about all the items she found to decorate bookshelves. “It’s time for a Target Run to decorate the bookshelves in the media room! What’s your favorite thing I picked up? Should I show how we styled it in the room? Let me know!” she captioned the post.

10 So Many Dollarspot Finds

Simply Staged and Styled shared about the amazing items currently stocked in the Bullseye Playground. This included a lot of patriotic-themed stuff. “NEW FINDS 🎯🇺🇸🐚 The new summer finds in Target’s Bullseye Playground are soooo cute! These are in stores only,” she wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best Target Summer Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

11 Faux Plants and Flowers

Ashlan Amelia shared about some pretty plants and flowers she found. “Come shop with me to check out the prettiest spring new arrivals at @target 🌸✨There’s just something about refreshing your space for a new season—fresh florals, chic trays, soft throws, and the perfect candle to tie it all together. It’s the easiest way to make your home feel light, elevated, and ready for spring!” she wrote.