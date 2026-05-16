11 Best Target Summer Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

From dinner party essentials to perfect pool floats, the Bullseye has got you covered.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It feels strange that after pining for spring for so long, we’re already getting very close to the official start of summer. But even if you’ve been focused on organizing your home for spring cleaning instead of preparing for the next season, Target still has you covered. The latest drop of items at the Bullseye will have you ready to hit the pool, head to the beach, or host the perfect evening soiree in no time. Here are the best Target summer finds that are flying off shelves this week.

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1 Threshold Palm Leaf Platter

What you put on your plate during a summer dinner party is certainly important, but so is the plate itself! This Threshold Palm Leaf Platter ($15) is the perfect celebratory addition to that evening meal, whether it’s passing appetizers or serving mains.

2 Supergoop! Unseen Face Sunscreen

Considering how important it is to protect yourself from harmful UV rays, it’s always nice to find a product that makes it even easier to do so. We love this Supergoop! Unseen Face Sunscreen ($38) because not only does it do a fantastic job of this, but it’s so silky to apply that you genuinely can’t even tell you’re wearing any SPF at all. You can also get the rest of your body covered with the Play Everyday version, too!

3 Christopher Knight Richards Wicker Hanging Chair

Want to give your patio a little edge this summer? We love the look of this Christopher Knight Richards Wicker Hanging Chair ($224.99), which is great for creating a modern, tropical look. This is also great for smaller outdoor nooks or balconies where traditional sofas and sectionals might not fit!

4 Hearth & Hand + Magnolia Drink Dispenser

Hosting guests over the summer may be one of the joys of the season, but it’s a lot harder to enjoy yourself if you’re constantly fetching drinks. Instead, outsource the work to this Hearth & Hand + Magnolia Drink Dispenser ($34.99) as an automated replacement. Whether it’s homemade lemonade, a batched cocktail, or simply some cold water, it’s the perfect party addition.

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5 Threshold Valance Outdoor Patio Umbrella

Because shade covering takes up a lot of conspicuous space on your deck and patio, it’s essential that whatever you’re using looks good. That’s why we humbly suggest a Threshold Valance Outdoor Patio Umbrella ($100), which gives a retro, refined look with its fringed edges.

6 Threshold Long Cuff Work Gloves

Gardening work can be pretty pleasant, but it’s always at least a little dirty. Fortunately, you can protect your precious mitts with a pair of Threshold Long Cuff Work Gloves ($15), with long canvas cuffs that are ideal for guarding against scratches, knicks, and bumps while working. Customers in the review section call them “comfortable and soft,” adding that there’s “no scratchy plastic liners inside, just soft fabric.”

7 Sun Squad Beach Tote

You can’t have the perfect day of surf and sand without a way to get your essentials there with you! This Sun Squad Beach Tote ($10) is made for those summer days, with an eye-catching iridescent color and plenty of places to stash your towel, SPF, glasses, thermos, and more.

Customers in the reviews rave about how much they love the look of the item, but are also blown away by the bargain pricing. “This tote is absolutely adorable,” writes one. “It’s a wide bag that can fit all the things: towels, sandals, phone, keys, book, and sunscreen. You can pack it all in this super cute, lightweight bag!”

8 MINNIDIP Oasis Palms Cabana Tanning Pool and Float

If we’re being honest with ourselves, there’s something about an over-the-top inflatable that just takes pool time to another level. That’s why this MINNIDIP Oasis Palms Cabana Tanning Pool and Float ($49.99) is particularly appealing to us. On the one hand, it can serve as a mini lounging pool itself as a way to stay cool outdoors. But you can also turn it into your own drifting lounge.

“Absolutely obsessed,” gushes one customer. “I bought two so a guest can enjoy as well. Definitely my summer vibe with a drink and a book in hand.”

And there’s more: Other reviewers say it also works well as a makeshift cooler for serving drinks at a summer party!

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9 Threshold Bamboo Border Chip and Dip Bowl

Serving snacks and appetizers is a core part of the summer party experience. Give your next noshing table an aesthetic upgrade with a Threshold Bamboo Border Chip and Dip Bowl ($10), which can serve as a functional centerpiece on an even larger grazing board if you need it to.

“This is an excellent buy for families,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It was easy to clean and is perfect for chips and dips of all kinds. Being white, it goes well with other table accessories, and it can be used indoors and outdoors.”

10 Hearth & Hand + Magnolia Woven Picnic Basket

No matter how much things change, being able to pack a meal for the park or beach is still one of summer’s greatest joys. That’s why we’re not surprised this Hearth & Hand + Magnolia Woven Picnic Basket ($49.99) is a bestseller on the Target website, complete with an insulated zipper-sealed section and a place to stash your plates and flatware.

“The basket holds quite a bit. My favorite part of this basket is the insulated section for drinks or cold items,” writes one happy customer. “This is priced well for the quality. It isn’t too heavy, and it’s easy to carry once it’s filled with snacks and treats. So cute!”

11 Room Essentials Folding Wagon

Short of an unexpected rainstorm, the only thing that can ruin a day at the beach before it begins is the arduous task of having to lug all of your stuff with you. Fortunately, you can make your job much easier with this Room Essentials Folding Wagon ($110). Not only is it capable of holding up to 120 pounds, but it also collapses down for easy portability in your trunk in between uses!