Shop 7 new Gap summer clothing finds, from 90s logo hoodies to chic linen pieces.

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I have been shopping at the Gap for over three decades. When I was a kid, the mall store was basically everything. The pocket-tees, the boxer shorts we wore as shorts, the baby-doll dresses, and linen sets… I literally lived them all summer long. In case you didn’t know, the iconic brand is having a major revival right now, and this season’s merchandise reminds me of the Gap I grew up wearing. Simple but sophisticated, reasonably priced yet high quality, and figure-flattering for all. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 7 best new Gap summer clothing finds hitting shelves this week.

1 These Easy, Breezy Linen Pieces

Gap always does a good job of selling easy-to-wear, mix-and-match pieces. The new linen collection is amazing, starting with the Linen-Blend Easy Wide-Leg Pants, $79.95. There are also shorts, tops, dresses, and more in a few color options. But this look is basically as comfy as sweat but polished and put together.

2 A Dress with a Shelf Bra

I am forever a sucker for a shelf bra top or dress, especially in the summer, when it just seems cruel to have to wear a bra. This Modern Rib Shelf-Bra Maxi Dress has an SKIMS-like look and feel, but is figure-flattering and priced for Gap shoppers. “This is my go to for spring & summer. I have bought it in 3 colors! I love the shelf bra & that it comes in petite length,” writes one.

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3 French Terry Shorts

The sweats at Gap are super high quality and always available in great colors. This set is giving Alo vibes for a fraction of the price. The Adult Heavyweight French Terry Sweat Shorts come in seven colors and have lots of coordinating pieces, including t-shirts and sweatshirts. “Always one of my favorites when the weather gets warmer. A good weight but still a soft fabric. And I like the color too!” a shopper writes.

4 The OG Gap Hoodie

The Adult VintageSoft Arch Logo Zip Hoodie is about as OG Gap as you can get. It also comes in a bunch of color options and reminds me of the 1990s. “This hoodie is such a staple in our society that it just makes me feel comfortable whenever I wear it out. I feel confident I fit in wherever I go in it,” writes a shopper.

5 This Cool Kids Tie-Dye Outfit

The Kids Tie-Dye Oversized Tunic T-Shirt and matching shorts are such a great put-together but comfy outfit for kids. It comes in 13 color options, including solids. “I did not think my 12-year-old would like something like this but she absolutely loves it. Very roomy and I like the Faded blue look. It looks like something She’ll be wearing for a couple of years. I always wash my clothes in cold water and never use the dryer so they’re definitely is never any shrinkage,” writes a shopper.

6 And, This Designer-Looking Sweater Set

The Kids Crochet Oversized Stripe Sweater and Kids Crochet Stripe Easy Shorts set looks designer and is as comfortable as sweats. I love that it is red, white, and blue striped, making it a great option for Memorial Day, July 4th, and Labor Day weekend.

7 And, a Cute Baby Outfit

There are also so many adorable items for babies and toddlers. This Baby Crochet Stripe Tank Outfit Set is so sweet. “This set is super cute! It does run a little big because of the crochet/knit material so if you plan to have your little one wear it now, you’ll probably want to get their exact size. My girl is 12 months and slender. I got 18-24 months. She definitely can’t wear it now lol this is going to be great for end of spring and all summer! Love it!” writes a shopper.