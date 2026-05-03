11 Best New Old Navy Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Old Navy shoes for spring and summer, from jelly slides to lattice ballet flats.

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Old Navy doesn’t get enough credit for its shoes. The clothing? Sure, everyone knows they sell great basics at low prices. But the footwear tends to fly under the radar right up until it sells out, which is exactly what’s happening this spring.

The retailer just dropped a fresh round of styles that celebrate the season’s biggest trends—and every single pair below is currently half off. Most styles land between $12 and $25 and the silhouettes track with what’s showing up at retailers charging two to four times as much. Jelly slides, lattice ballet flats, slingback heels, platform sandals, boat shoes: this is not your basic shoe wall.

So, whether you’re filling gaps in a warm-weather wardrobe or just looking for a few pairs that won’t hurt when you walk on them all day, this lineup is worth a close look. Here are 11 pairs to know about right now. Grab them before they’re gone!

1 Leather Mules for Women

A leather mule in a neutral colorway is the shoe that slides on before you’ve fully decided what you’re wearing and somehow works with whatever you chose. These leather mules have a clean, structured upper and a low profile that makes them an easy daily grab from spring through fall. At $17.49, replacing them at the end of the season is genuinely not a concern.

2 Lace-Up Sneakers

A clean lace-up sneaker in a low-profile silhouette is one of those warm-weather wardrobe essentials that gets worn more than almost anything else in the rotation. These lace-up sneakers keep the design unfussy—no platform, no logo overload—which means they pair naturally with shorts, jeans, skirts, and dresses without demanding any coordination effort. These are $22.49.

3 Soft-Knit Pointed Toe Ballet Flat

The pointed toe flat is one of spring 2026’s most persistent shoe trends, and the knit construction on these soft-knit pointed toe ballet flats gives them a flexibility and packability that leather versions can’t match. Knit also tends to be more forgiving on the foot over a long day, which is a meaningful advantage in a flat. These are $18.49.

4 Faux-Suede Double Strap Slide Sandals

A double strap, Birkenstock-style slide is comfy-casual enough for the long, lazy days of summer. These faux-suede double strap slide sandals have the texture and warmth of suede with the easy wearability of a slide for $17.49.

5 Faux-Suede Boat Shoes for Women

Boat shoes in faux suede have a slightly softer, more casual feel than the traditional leather version, which makes them an easier entry point into the silhouette. These faux-suede boat shoes work with shorts, cropped trousers, and midi skirts—a versatile warm-weather option at a price that makes the purchase an easy call. These are $19.99.

6 Platform Sandals for Women

A wood-look platform heel with a faux leather upper hits the right notes for summer dressing—substantial enough to feel elevated, casual enough to wear to a backyard party or a weekend farmers market. These platform sandals deliver a trend-forward silhouette at a price that doesn’t require any deliberation. Just $24.99 for the pair.

7 The Occasion by Old Navy Slingback Heels

Old Navy’s Occasion line is built for exactly what the name says—the events, dinners, and gatherings that call for something a step up from a sandal. These slingback heels have a polished silhouette that works across weddings, graduation parties, and summer work events without pinching through the reception. These are $24.99.

8 Jelly Slides

Jelly shoes have moved firmly from nostalgia into current trend territory, and a jelly slide is the most practical version of that moment—easy to clean, waterproof by nature, and available in the kind of color range that makes buying more than one completely justified. These jelly slides are the lowest price point on this list at $12.29.

9 Almond Toe Slingback Flats for Women

The almond toe slingback flat is a silhouette that reads polished without requiring a heel—the shoe that makes a casual outfit look put together without any additional effort. These are a smart addition to a spring wardrobe for anyone who wants the dressed-up effect of a slingback with the comfort of keeping your feet firmly on the ground. They’re $17.49.

10 Strappy Sandals for Women

Multi-strap sandals are the warm-weather shoe that earns the most compliments for the least money spent, particularly when the price-per-wear math gets calculated out over a full summer. These $24.99 strappy sandals have the dressed-up, architectural quality of a multi-strap without requiring a special occasion to justify wearing them.

11 Lattice Ballet Flats

Lattice-detail shoes have been one of the breakout footwear trends of the season, with designer versions running well into the hundreds. These lattice ballet flats bring the woven, cutout visual detail to a flat style at a price that makes the comparison almost absurd. They’re $17.49.