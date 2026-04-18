Shop the 6 best new Old Navy spring shoes, from mesh ballet flats to chic jelly mules.

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I have been covering fashion for decades and interviewed countless stylists, clothing designers, and It Girls. A commonality between them all? Fashion girlies aren’t afraid to spend thousands of dollars on a bag or wear a pair of $10 sandals. Creating a look is all about mixing high-end brands with thrifty finds. Here’s another piece of insider information: A lot of bougie women I know shop for summer shoes at Old Navy. Winter shoes can be hard to skimp on, as they generally involve leather or other more expensive materials that can be hard to replicate. But sandals and other summer shoes? Even the cheap versions can look as expensive as the designer alternatives. Here are the 6 best new Old Navy spring shoes flying off shelves right now.

1 Mesh Ballet Flats

Miu Miu or Old Navy? Nobody will know. This pair of Mesh Ballet Flats for Women comes in beige, leopard, and red, and each pair costs just $29.99. “Love these for the summer. So cute and so unique!” one shopper writes. “I got it last week and I haven’t stoped wearing them. They are stylish and so comfortable,” adds another.

2 And, Basket Jelly Mules

These Jelly Mules for Women are $24.99 and are perfect for so many summer activities. “LOVE! so much more comfortable that I thought they would be and they go with everything!” writes a shopper. “Just yes! Need them in every color,” adds another. “The trend of the summer! I love the red color. They’re more comfortable than I thought they would be and they’re actually pretty breathable,” a third chimes in.

RELATED: 7 Old Navy Winter Basics That Feel Really Expensive.

3 And, Jelly Flip Flops

If you are looking for another fashionable shoe for summer that costs just $14.99, order the Flip-Flop Jelly Sandals for Women. “These are very cute and surprisely comfortable,” writes a shopper. “Super cute and not sore. Wide enough for my wide feet which is hard to come by. Great shade of brown. Doesn’t give you blisters like the old Jelly’s back in the day,” another says.

4 A Fisherman Style Sandal

Fisherman-style sandals are heavily trending this season. Right now, the Faux-Leather Fisherman Sandals are on sale for $20.99. Shoppers are buying them in multiple colors. “LOVE THEM! Got them in tan too, love the look so much,” one writes. “Very nice and comfy. It’s a sandals on the go. I’ve been looking a this kind of sandal, and finally got it! Excited to wear on summer either on dress or shorts,” another adds.

5 Raffia Platform Sandals

These Raffia Platform Sandals for Women give the Prada look for less. They are on sale for just $29.99 and come in chocolate and natural colors. “Very sturdy & very comfortable. And super cute!!” writes a shopper. “The perfect height and creamy color! So excited to pair these with my spring dresses,” adds another.

6 And, These Neutral Espadrilles

This pair of Platform Espadrille Sandals also has a very Prada vibe. Instead of costing over $1,000, you can get them from Old Navy for $19.99. “It’s giving millennial heel and I love it,” writes a shopper. Others note they are super comfortable. “Love these! Comfortable and cute. Will match all my old navy dresses that I bought for summer,” another adds.