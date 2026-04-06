6 Best New Old Navy Spring Shoes Hitting Shelves as April Begins

Shop the 6 best new Old Navy spring shoes, from lattice ballet flats to chic jelly mules.

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When I was on vacation in the Dominican Republic over spring break, the chicest woman at our resort was wearing the most adorable jelly shoes at the pool. “Where did you get those?” I asked her. My jaw dropped to the floor when she responded Old Navy. I immediately visited the store’s website and was delighted to find so many adorable shoes that looked designer but cost next to nothing. I ordered several styles for my daughter and me. What should you buy before the hottest styles and colors sell out? Here are the 6 best Old Navy spring shoes hitting shelves as April begins.

1 Lattice Ballet Flats

One of the most popular styles at Old Navy right now? The Lattice Ballet Flats, which designer brands are selling for hundreds of dollars but the discount store has for $34.99. “Perfect dupe. .comfy and cute!” writes a shopper. “The dark brown is very on trend! Can’t wait to wear these with so many things this spring and summer!” another adds.

2 Jelly Flip Flops

Another basic you will wear on repeat this summer, but will set you back just $14.99? The Flip-Flop Jelly Sandals for Women. “These are very cute and surprisely comfortable,” writes a shopper. “Super cute and not sore. Wide enough for my wide feet which is hard to come by. Great shade of brown. Doesn’t give you blisters like the old Jelly’s back in the day,” another says.

3 Jelly Mules

I ordered a pair of these Jelly Mules for Women for $24.99 and can’t wait to wear them. “LOVE! so much more comfortable that I thought they would be and they go with everything!” writes a shopper. “Just yes! Need them in every color,” adds another.

4 A Leather Flip Flip

If you want something that looks a little more expensive, get the Square-Toe Flip-Flops for Women, just $11.99 on sale right now. “These pair of sandals are very comfortable and goes very nice with my Easter dress. I am very happy! I got the sandals for a great price too!!” writes a shopper.

5 A 3-Pack of Thongs

I love that Old Navy has a 3-pack of partially plant-based Flip-Flop Sandals for just $19.99. Each is a different pattern, and there are various sets to choose from. “Love these flip flops. Works well with so many outfits and you can dress them up or down!” writes a shopper. “Bought them for vacation. Comfortable, wide color selection, easy to rinse/clean sand off. Compact enough making it easy to pack numerous pairs. Have been a repeat purchaser of this product,” adds another.

6 And, Platform Espadrilles

This pair of Platform Espadrille Sandals has a very Prada vibe, but instead of over $1,000, you can get them from Old Navy for $19.99. “It’s giving millennial heel and I love it,” writes a shopper. Others note they are super comfortable. “Love these! Comfortable and cute. Will match all my old navy dresses that I bought for summer,” another adds.