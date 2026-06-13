Shop 11 Costco home decor finds shoppers love, from throw pillows to giant skeletons.

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Summer is (almost) officially here, and Costco is fully stocked with the greatest selection of home decor to get your through the next few months. From gorgeous throw pillows and patio chairs to dishes, rugs, and even storage-equipped sofa chairs, there are so many items I want to throw in my cart ASAP. Lots of shoppers are already buying Halloween decor too! What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are 11 Costco home decor finds shoppers can’t stop buying.

1 Beautiful Throw Pillows

Costco always has great throw pillows. “New Costco home decor find,” Costco Buzz shared. “Spotted Town & Country Living Wash Luxe decorative pillows at Costco,” they added. The pillows come in a set of two and there are three different designs. “Perfect for living room, bedroom, or accent chairs. Such an easy way to add a cozy touch to your home. Which design would you pick?” they ask.

2 Yankee Candles

Candles are a great form of decor. Not only do they look nice sitting in your space, but they infuse the room with scent. Costco Twins shared news of a new candle arriving at a great price. “We were so excited to see these 60oz Yankee candles at Costco for $39!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Finds Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

3 A Dinnerware Set

Costco Buzz shared a new “Costco kitchen deal” they scored. “Spotted the Safdie Alma 12-piece stoneware dinnerware set,” they said. The set is made in Portugal, and comes in 2 color choices. “Such a beautiful set for everyday dining or hosting family and friends. Which color would you pick?” they wrote.

4 The Viral Giant Skeleton

💀 Halloween at Costco ALREADY?! Costco already has the Giant Ground Breaking Skeleton and we are NOT ready! This thing is 62 inches tall with LCD moving eyes, a motion sensor, and sound activation…your neighbors are going to lose it 😱 ($259.99)

5 An Oversized Lounger with Storage

This lounger double as storage. “Costco just dropped this oversized lounger set and it’s seriously next level comfort. Hidden storage, USB and USB-C ports, and a matching pillow set make it way more functional than I expected!” Costco Savvy wrote.

6 New Rugs

There are also some great, gorgeous area rugs. “The rugs at Costco right now are actually so good! 👀 These 7×10 area rugs come in 3 styles with a soft, low-pile and easy maintenance,” Costco Savvy shared. “Costco always has the best rug prices!” a follower commented.

7 Indoor/Outdoor Poufs

Costco Chika shared about an amazing accent piece. “These gorgeous indoor/outdoor poufs instantly make any space feel more cozy, styled, and inviting. Whether you place them in your living room, patio, bedroom, or reading nook, they add that perfect designer touch. Bonus: they’re spot clean only, making them easy to maintain while still looking beautiful,” she wrote.

8 Command Strips

Costco Deals share a “MUST HAVE HOME ESSENTIAL,” especially for decorating. “Just spotted the NEW Command™️ Home Decorating Pack at Costco warehouses! Find them nationwide for only $19.99! This all-in-one 49-piece kit makes decorating your space easy, no tools required! 💪🏽 Holds strongly ✨ Removes cleanly 🖼️ Damage-free hanging ✅ Easy to install/ Inside you’ll find: 📌 Poster Strips 🔌 Cord Clip Organizers 🪝 Medium Matte Black Hooks 🔅 Mini Clear Decorating Clips. Style your space the easy way and grab these for refreshing your space today!”

9 Swan Patio Chairs

Costco New Deals shared about some gorgeous outdoor chairs. “These swan outdoor patio chairs by @sunvillaoutdoor might be one of the prettiest outdoor finds I’ve spotted at Costco this summer. ☀️🏡✨ all-weather resin wicker, premium Sunbrella fabric cushions, and comes fully assembled so it’s ready to enjoy right away. $499. Available in-store and on Costco.com,” they wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 Giant Topiaries

Decorate with faux plants. “These 4ft Spiral Topiaries just landed at Costco and they are FULL. UV resistant, gorgeous, and instantly make your front porch, patio, or entryway look elevated without the maintenance. RUN before the garden lovers clear these out,” Costco Chika shared.

11 And, an Amazing Bath Mat

Costco Buzz shared about a designer-looking bath mat. “New Costco home find 👀✨ Spotted Riviera Scroll foam bath mat at Costco,” they wrote. The mats come in a few color options and have a 100% cotton top, anti-skid backing, and are machine washable. “Such a cozy and practical bathroom upgrade.”