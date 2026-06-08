Shop 11 new Costco home finds, from gourmet ice cream makers to mesh storage baskets.

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Summer is here, well, not officially until June 21, but Costco is already bringing the heat. The warehouse is filled with so many fantastic summer merchandise to make this the best summer ever. From indoor home furnishings and gadgets to giant bounce houses, there is no lack of wow factor in the new arrivals section. What should you shop for to kick off summer 2026 on a great note? Here are the 11 best new Costco home finds hitting shelves in June.

1 An Ice Cream and Slushie Machine

Costco Buys shared information about a gourmet ice cream machine, which is selling at the warehouse for $199.99. “Okay this Soft Serve Ice Cream and Frozen Drink Maker at Costco is an absolute game changer for summer! It makes soft serve, slushies, milkshakes, frappes, and more with 6 presets and has your treats ready in as little as 30 minutes…no pre-freezing needed!” they wrote.

2 Mesh Storage Baskets

Costco Buys shared about an organizing essential. “These Mesh Storage Baskets at Costco are such a good home organization find! You get 2 baskets with a beautiful wooden handle in white or black and they are perfect for literally any room in your house…bathroom, kitchen, pantry, you name it,” they wrote about the $18.99 item.

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3 Hello Kitty and Peanuts Food Storage Bowls

Costco Buys is all about character food storage containers for $23.99. “Okay these Ceramic Food Storage Bowl Sets at Costco are SO cute we cannot handle it! You get 8 pieces in either Hello Kitty or Peanuts designs with clear vented lids and they are microwave and dishwasher safe…functional AND adorable,” they wrote.

4 A Cooling Comforter

Sleep cool with a new comforter from Costco. “Hot sleepers this Cooling Comforter at Costco is calling your name! It has a cool on contact fabric that pulls heat away the second you lay down and comes in Queen and King sizes so everyone can finally sleep comfortably,” Costco Buys shared. Get the Queen for $36.99 and the King for $46.99.

5 A Giant Bounce House

Costco Savvy shared a giant bounce house that will turn your backyard into a trampoline park. “I spotted this giant Castle Haven bounce house at Costco…and I lowkey want this for myself! Extra-wide slide, blower included, and mesh walls so you can still keep an eye on them while they play,” she wrote.

6 A 3-Tier Storage Cart

Get organized with a new tiered cart. “This 3-tier basket cart has 360° swivel casters so it moves so easily around! 👀 Super practical for adding extra storage in pretty much any room. Comes in black or white,” Costco Savvy shared. “I need one for every room,” a shopper commented.

7 A Smart Bidet Toilet

Have you been considering adding a bidet to your home? Costco Savvy reveals there is new one at Costco. “Never expected to see this at Costco! 😲 A smart bidet toilet with full comfort upgrades… heated seat, warm wash, drying, auto flush, and more. This feels like a hotel bathroom in your home,” she wrote.

8 Pretty Runners

Costco is always a great resource for indoor and outdoor rugs for less. Costco Savvy shared about the new Surya rugs, which look so bougie on a budget. “These come in two different printed patterns and such an easy way to refresh a hallway, entryway, or kitchen without doing too much,” she wrote.

9 A 20 Bin Rack

Get your garage or basement organized! “Costco just dropped one of the most satisfying organization finds at the warehouse with this 20-bin storage rack and it’s the kind of thing that instantly cleans up a messy garage. The removable bins make it easy to sort tools, screws, hardware, and random parts that usually end up everywhere. Share with a friend who needs better organization,” Costco Wonders shared.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 A Shark Misting Fan

Keep cool with a misting fan. “HOT days? Meet your new summer essential! This powerful Shark cool mist fan is bringing the breeze AND the mist! Lightweight at under 5 lbs, portable or corded, and with 5 fan speeds to match your vibe. Perfect for patios, sports games, camping, Costco runs, or staying cool at home. If you’ve been melting in this heat… this is your SIGN to grab one before they disappear!” Costco Wonders shared.

11 A Pet Canopy Bed

Costco is always here to help you pamper your pooch, especially in the summer. “Pet canopy beds are now at Costco for only $29.99! I love how versatile these are. They’re perfect for the backyard, camping trips, park days, soccer games, beach days, picnics, and anywhere your pup loves spending time outdoors,” Costco New Deals shared.