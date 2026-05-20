7 Best New Costco Outdoor Finds Under $20

Shop 7 new Costco outdoor finds under $20, from bug repelling fans to Disney doormats.

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I love shopping at Costco for everything, any season of the year. However, once spring and summer are here, I visit my warehouse weekly. It is my go-to store for all things outdoors, from pool shock, goggles, and pool floats to plants, fertilizer, and all my gardening essentials. I have found Costco to have some of the best prices on these types of items, with many ringing in at under $20. What should you buy? Here are the 7 best Costco outdoor finds under $20.

1 Azalea Plants

If you aren’t shopping for plants at Costco, you are basically losing money. Every year I hit the warehouse before stepping foot in a nursery, because they have the best prices on eveyrthing from ferns to knockout roses. “Instant curb appeal for under $20? Yes please,” one shopper wrote about the deal on Azaleas.

2 Disney Doormats

Disney fans run to Costco and get your doormat for $12.99. “Disney fans, look what just showed up at Costco! 👀✨ These heavy-duty Disney welcome mats come in 2 designs and are non-slip for indoor or outdoor use. Perfect for a front porch or entryway!” Costco Savvy shared.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Grape Vines with Grapes

Costco New Deals shared about fruit plants. “NEW at Costco!! I spotted these beautiful grape vines today!! They even had little baby grapes,” they wrote. The price? $19.99. “Ooh I would love one!” a shopper commented.

4 Outdoor Candles

Keep the bugs away with outdoor candles. “New outdoor candles at Costco this 2 pack has essential oils like lemongrass, eucalyptus and citronella!! These have over 43 hours of burn time 4 cotton wicks and white cement vessels. These are perfect for spring and summer $17.99,” Costco New Deals shared.

5 Bug Repelling Fans

Bugs will be gone with these gadgets. “If outdoor dining always gets ruined by bugs, these Bug Repelling Fans at Costco are about to change everything! You get a set of 2 fans that use holographic blade patterns to silently repel flies without any sprays, sounds, or chemicals. 🙌🏻 Each fan runs up to 10 hours on a single charge and has a built-in hanger so you can use them on a table or hang them wherever you need. Perfect for any outdoor setup this season!” Costco Buys shared about the $16.99 item.

6 Oversized Planters

If you are on the hunt for big planters that won’t break the bank, Costco is here to help. “RUN to Costco 🏃🏽‍♀️ these oversized planters are only $11.99 and instantly upgraded my curb appeal!” writes Wats Up with Ash. There are various colors to choose from.

7 Prep & Serve Tubs

Grillers, get ready for this one! “If you love to cook and entertain outdoors, the Cuisinart 4-in-1 XL Expandable Prep and Serve Tub at Costco is such a smart find! It works as a marinade tub, serving tray, cutting board, and drink chiller all in one, and the lid flips over to serve. It holds 4.6 gallons and collapses flat for easy storage,” Costco Buys shared about the $14.99 item.