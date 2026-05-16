Shop 11 new Costco finds under $15, from viral fruit pillows to chic stoneware bowls.

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If you are a bargain hunter, you are probably already shopping at members-only clubs like Costco and Sam’s Club. While there aren’t too many non-food items under $15 at Costco, they do exist. I recently went on a hunt to see what I could find under $15 and was shocked at the range of products. From skincare and beauty products to clothing and outdoor essentials, there are lots of items that you can buy on a budget. Here are the 11 best new Costco finds under $15 hitting shelves this week.

1 This 4-in-1 Prep and Serve Tub

Costco Buys shared a great food storage item for under $15. “If you love to cook and entertain outdoors, the Cuisinart 4-in-1 XL Expandable Prep and Serve Tub at Costco is such a smart find! It works as a marinade tub, serving tray, cutting board, and drink chiller all in one, and the lid flips over to serve. It holds 4.6 gallons and collapses flat for easy storage,” they wrote.

2 And, a 2-in-1 Beach Towel Tote

Costco Buys also shared about a 2-in-1 Beach Towel and Tote Bag, “such a genius summer find!” they wrote about the $12.99 item. “It’s 100% cotton, measures 40 x 72 inches, and the whole towel folds right into the tote bag so it’s super easy to pack up and go. 😍 It comes in such fun colorways including green stripe, purple, pink multicolor, and mint stripe…honestly the perfect grab for beach season!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Outdoor Plants

Costco Savvy shared about the new outdoor plants, many under $15. “Costco is fully stocked with blooming plants right now, and I’m obsessed! 💐 Perfect for tables, porches, or your garden. Spring has never looked this good!!” she wrote.

4 This New Body Wash Trio From Olay

Costco Twins shared about a new Olay body wash trio. “Okay wait… Costco just upgraded our shower routine 👀 We found the NEW Olay Essential Botanicals Body Washes ONLY at Costco and every scent smells incredible,” they wrote. It comes with Vanilla Cream & Honey, Passionflower & Lychee, and White Tea & Bergamot. “These seriously make your shower feel so much more luxurious,” they said.

5 Costco Buckets

Don’t forget to pick up some buckets. “Costco just dropped one of the most underrated deals at the warehouse with this 5-gallon bucket,” Costco Wonders wrote, “and it’s the kind of item you end up using way more than you expect. From cleaning and storage to car washes and projects, it’s built tough and super versatile.”

6 The Viral Fruit Pillows

The viral fruit pillows are just $10.99, if you can find them. “Fruit pillows are now at Costco and I’m not choosing just one… watermelon lemon and avocado are all coming home with me. These are too cute to pass up go grab yours before they’re gone,” Costco Chika shared.

7 A “Gorgeous” Bowl Set

Costco New Deals shared a great bowl set. “These Blue arbor stoneware 6 piece bowl set is only $9.99 and they are gorgeous! They are microwave and dishwasher safe too!!” they wrote.

8 Cozy Throw Blankets

Costco New Deals shared about the coziest blanket. “$14.99 for these cotton throws at Costco 👀 3 beautiful designs + super soft plush reverse. such a good find Perfect for adding a cozy touch to your couch or bed and I love that they’re machine washable 🙌 Which one would you pick?!” they wrote.

9 FIFA World Cup Hats

Costco New also shared about new FIFA World Cup gear, some of it under $15. “Costco just brought out new special event World Cup hats 2026 😲 and they are so nice and $14.99,” they wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 Gap T-Shirt Sets

Why pay retail prices when you can get it for less at the warehouse? Costco New Deals shared a great deal on Gap t-shirts. “Costco has these 3-pack of GAP tees only $14.99 that’s about $5 a tee 😲 what a deal!! Sizes are from 6/7 to 14/16,” they wrote.

11 And, Land’s End Shorts

Get all your summer clothes at Costco. The Costco Twins shared about some swimming clothes. “Land’s End for $10 at Costco! How adorable are these swim shorts and sun tees! We had to buy one of each,” they wrote. “Love these! Adorable.” And, a shopper added: “Sun protection yes!!”