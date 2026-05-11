Shop 11 new Costco patio finds, from motorized pergolas to chic daybeds.

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I am in full outdoor mode right now, getting my home ready for summer. Luckily, Costco has everything I need. From patio plants and BBQ grills to covered pergolas and everything in between, the warehouse is filled with pretty much every patio product you can think of. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Costco patio finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Prep and Serve Tub

Costco Buys shared about a multi-functioning piece perfect for outdoor entertaining. ” If you love to cook and entertain outdoors, the Cuisinart 4-in-1 XL Expandable Prep and Serve Tub at Costco is such a smart find! It works as a marinade tub, serving tray, cutting board, and drink chiller all in one, and the lid flips over to serve. It holds 4.6 gallons and collapses flat for easy storage,” they wrote about the $14.99 item.

2 DIY Gutter Guard Kits

Keep your gutters and patio cleaned up with gutter guards. “EasyOn Gutter Guard Kits are 20% off at @costco for the entire month of May and this is the home improvement deal you absolutely do not want to sleep on this spring! @easyongutterguard is a professional-grade gutter protection system available exclusively at Costco and right now you can grab it at the best price of the year!” Costco Buys wrote. “EasyOn Gutter Guard keeps your gutters completely clear without any need for a professional installer because this is a DIY project any homeowner can tackle! We are talking basic tools, no contractor, and no hassle, just a clean install that protects your gutters and keeps them low maintenance all year long! Spring is genuinely the perfect time to get ahead of this before the rainy season hits and you are dealing with clogged gutters and water damage you could have easily prevented!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Hibiscus Patio Trees

Are you on the hunt for patio plants? Run to Costco. “These Hibiscus Patio Trees at Costco are an absolutely STUNNING outdoor plant find! They come with that gorgeous braided trunk and bloom in vibrant shades like red, orange, and pink, making them an instant statement piece on any porch or patio. These are the kind of plants that stop people in their tracks,” Costco Buys shared.

4 Deck Tiles

Costco is even selling deck tiles. “Costco just made the most viral patio makeover of 2026 a $24.99 decision and the Golden Select Composite Deck Tiles are the find that transforms any outdoor space without a contractor, without tools, and without a big budget. Each 8-pack covers 7.75 square feet, snaps together with a click system requiring no glue, and works perfectly for both permanent installations and renter-friendly temporary setups that move with you. Natural light brown wood tones, all-weather durability, and pet-friendly materials make these the most practical Costco outdoor find of the season,” Costco Wonders shared.

5 Star Jasmine

Your patio will smell amazing if you buy a Star Jasmine plant, which just arrived at Costco “and these beauties are giving dreamy garden vibes,” Costco Chika wrote. “Perfect for fences, walls, privacy screening, romantic arbors, or creating that lush green escape at home. And wait until you smell the blooms.”

6 A Patio Set Giving Crate & Barrel

There are so many high-end-looking patio sets. Costco Hot Finds shared about a Henredon set that comes with a sofa, two swivel chairs, and a table, giving serious Crate & Barrel vibes. “It’s so beautiful and high end looking and SO comfortable!” she says.

7 An Outdoor Bench

The Costco Twins shared about an outdoor bench. “How nice is this outdoor bench for $199! Add some $9.99 pillows and you have a custom piece that looks perfect in any home,” they wrote about the item.

8 A Patio Daybed

Costco Twins also shared about a gorgeous daybed. “Patio upgrade alert!! This is the Agio Liberty Grove Outdoor Sofa with Storage at Costco and you guys… it’s $350 OFF,” they wrote. “You’re getting a full daybed, 4 decorative pillows, 2 bolsters AND built-in storage (perfect for hiding all the outdoor clutter 👏). The cushions are Sunbrella® fabric—so they resist stains, fading, mildew, and even chlorine (HUGE for summer). And the all-weather wicker + rust-resistant frame means it’s built to last. Such a good deal at $899.99 (was $1,249.99) but only through 5/14 or while supplies last.”

9 A Gorgeous Pergola

Costco Fam 4 U shared about an amazing motorized pergola from SunVilla, calling it “a GAME CHANGER for your backyard. This is one of those big Costco upgrades that completely transforms your space—shade when you want it, sun when you don’t. Perfect for outdoor dining, hosting, or just making your backyard feel like a luxury retreat. SunVilla is known for being the best in outdoor furniture, and this one is no exception!” they wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 A 6 Burner Grill

On the market for a new grill? “Costco just brought in this MASSIVE Spire 6-Burner Gas Grill and summer BBQ season is READY,” Costco Fam 4 U wrote. The grill offers 762 sq in cooking area, has 5 main burners and a side burner, has 62,000 total BTUs, has rust-resistant 304 stainless steel burners and cooking grids, and comes with a grill cover. “This thing is perfect for hosting, meal prepping, backyard parties, or anyone ready to upgrade their grill setup,” they write. “Only $489.99 at Costco right now.”

11 Outdoor Sconces

Costco Fam 4 U shared about outdoor sconces to light up your patio. “Costco just brought in this outdoor sconce with built-in outlets and it’s actually such a smart upgrade for your home,” they wrote about the fixtures, $37.99 each. “This Globe Electric outdoor light has dusk to dawn integration so it turns on automatically, plus it has dual GFCI outlets hidden under the canopy. You’re getting lighting and power in one—perfect for patios, holiday lights, or plugging in outdoor decor. It’s also 800 lumens, so it gives off a solid amount of light. Such a good functional upgrade for outside your house without needing extra wiring.”