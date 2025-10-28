11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One of my favorite things about shopping at Costco? The warehouse and its website offer endless sales, deals, and promotions. If you aren’t on the Costco email list, you are missing out on lots of savings, as the brand regularly sends out newsletters filled with everything from new arrivals to the latest ways to save. Over the weekend, Costco sent out the Weekly Warehouse Insider, an online newsletter filled with this week’s in-warehouse featured items. And, in this latest drop, there are some impossible-to-beat discounts on everything from clothes to Dyson vacuums and appliances. It’s important to note that the prices included are for in the warehouse only, so if you find them on the website, they will be slightly higher. Here are the 11 best new Costco deals hitting warehouses this week.

1 Banana Republic Women’s Ribbed Crewneck Long Sleeve T-Shirt

For much less than retail, Costco sells name brands, including Banana Republic and Gap. One of the latest deals in the clothing department is a two-pack of Banana Republic Women’s Ribbed Crewneck long-sleeve T-shirts. They are $11.99 after $4 off. A few different color combinations are available, which may vary by location. The deal is so good that there is a limit of 10 per shopper. The deal is valid through November 2.

RELATED: 7 Best Costco Fashion Basics Shoppers Love Right Now.

2 Felina Women’s Velvety Soft Legging

I am obsessed with Felina, and Costco is here to feed me. The brand makes some of the coziest, highest-quality leggings for much less than other name brands. Currently, Costco is sweetening the deal with this two-pack of Felina Women’s Velvety Soft Leggings for just $12.99 after $4 off. There is a limit of 10 per shopper. Get the deal through November 9. After that, you will be paying $16.99.

3 32 Degrees Men’s Corduroy Overshirt

There have been many great deals on the 32 Degrees brand at Costco this week. The latest one to drop is on the 32 Degrees Men’s Corduroy Overshirt, just $12.99 after $3 off. Again, there is a 10-item limit. The deal is valid through November 9. The shirt comes in tan, green, or blue, all available on the website for $13.99. Note that selection will vary by warehouse, so if you want a specific color, you may need to pay the extra dollar to get it online.

4 Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson is the leading brand of vacuum cleaners. If you have been waiting for a good sale on a high-end gadget, now is the time to buy. One of the brand’s most popular cleaning gadgets, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, is $110 off in-warehouse and online. The gadget offers up to an hour of run time and three powerful cleaning modes. There is a limit of five, and the deal is valid through November 6.

5 Homedics SereneScent Portable Waterless Home Fragrance Diffuser Bundle

Infuse amazing scents into your space with the Homedics SereneScent Portable Waterless Home Fragrance Diffuser Bundle. This little machine makes a great gift. Get it for $79.99 after $20 off until November 2, a limit of five per member. “We received one of these for Christmas 10 months ago, and it is one of our favorite things. This is so unique, and the scent is just clean and hot heavy like candles and plug in oil lamps. I was looking to get my parents one, and was surprised by the negative reviews. We haven’t had any issues with it getting clogged up. We run the alcohol through the empty bottle when we change out the fragrances. We have it set-up to run every day intermittently, and it works great. It uses a minimal amount of oil. We have not used up the supply of fragrance it came with. I highly recommend this. If you don’t like it, return it to costco for a full refund. It’s worth the risk!” writes a happy customer.

6 Serenity Area Rugs and Runners

Now is the time to buy matching Serenity area rugs and runners. The Serenity Runner is just $24.99 after $7 off, while an 8′ X 10′ Serenity Area Rug is $119.99 after $50 off. There is a limit 10 for each with the sales valid through November 2. “We love this rug! It is a warm-white color and very nice to walk on. It seems resilient too. We had a small mishap and the stain lifted completely with very little effort. Ours is used as a runner between our countertop and over-sized island. A perfect size for us,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Cozy Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 MacBook Pro Laptop

Costco members buy many Apple products at the warehouse, as it offers the best deals on everything from the latest iPhones and iPads to computers. With the holidays ahead, you should pay attention and start buying gifts for everyone on your list. The newest offer is the MacBook Pro Laptop (14-inch)—Apple M5 chip, Built for Apple Intelligence, starting at $1,549.99. The current promos are so good that Costco is limiting members to two per membership card.

8 Hisense 10.2 cu. ft. Garage Ready Frost Free Convertible Upright Freezer with Seal Break Handle

If you need extra freezer space and have room in your garage or basement, head to Costco for a sensational deal. The Hisense 10.2 cu. ft. Garage Ready Frost Free Convertible Upright Freezer with Seal Break Handle is $429.99. “I bought this as a refrigerator for my garage and it fits in the space I had available. Product description was spot on. I am happy with my purchase. The delivery was perfect. I was kept in formed of the progress toward the promised delivery time and the target window was met. The two men who made the delivery unboxed it, completed the minor remaining assembly and insured the refrigerator was operational. They provided the paperwork that came with and were just very pleasant and professional. They are a credit to your company. I felt totally comfortable having them in my home,” writes a shopper.

9 TCL 65-inch Class – Q77K Series – 4K UHD QLED Smart TV

Another popular holiday gift? A big screen television set. This TCL 65″ Class – Q77K Series – 4K UHD QLED Smart TV is at an unbelievably low price, $399.99, including an Allstate 3-Year Protection Plan Bundle for 5 Years of Total Coverage. The value blows away shoppers. “I have had this TV for about a week and I am more than happy with it. The picture is amazing. It makes you feel like you are right there and not watching on a TV. Regular TV, movies and sports all have a fantastic picture. Usually with modern TVs the sound is not very good, but not in this case. I have mild hearing loss in both ears and even with that I only have to have the volume set at about 10 – 12 to hear everything that is being said. I also like the fact that this particular TV is a 2025 model and not a year or two old. Very easy to set up and connected to my internet with no problems. Very, very happy with this purchase. Highly recommend,” one writes.

10 Nordic Ware Simply Sourdough Starter Kit

Shopping for any bread bakers? The Nordic Ware Simply Sourdough Starter Kit, $69.99, is a popular item with all the Costco influencers right now. “This Nordic Ware Simply Sourdough Starter Kit is at Costco and it’s such a fun find for anyone who loves baking! It includes everything you need to make that perfect golden loaf right at home — just mix, rise, and bake,” Costco Buys shared. “What a set,” commented a follower. “OMG I need,” added another.

11 KitchenAid 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with Attachments and Pouring Shield

The KitchenAid 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with Attachments and Pouring Shield is another super popular holiday gift item, and it is on major sale at Costco. Get it for $319.99 after $100 off in red, silver, or black through November 17 or while supplies last. Again, this is such a good deal that the warehouse is limiting the number you can buy to five per member. “This 6 quart mixer comes with lots of attachments, including the flex paddle beater which I use all the time. I really shopped for this item and at Costco you definitely get the most bang for your buck. Costco has the best price and includes an extra attachment so it’s a win/win. I bought mine during a promotion and really scored! The mixer is amazing, but if you’re short on counter space and intend to leave it out on the counter, know that it is tall (make sure it clears your overhead cabinets),” writes a shopper.