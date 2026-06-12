Shop 11 Target kitchen finds that are hidden gems, from wood paper towel holders to soda machines.

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Whenever I hit my local Target, which is at least twice a week, I make sure to walk through the kitchen aisles. The superstore always has so many fun and fabulous items, ranging from gadgets that level up your cooking game to decorative yet functional pieces to complete your kitchen setup. During my recent trip, I wanted to buy so many things. What should you shop for this month? Here are 11 Target kitchen finds shoppers say are hidden gems.

1 The Prettiest Wood Paper Towel Stand

The Georgian Carved Wood Paper Towel Holder from Threshold is $30, but looks like it is from a bougie kitchen store. Shoppers maintain it is “truly magnificent. It has a beautiful wood grain and color to it. It perfectly holds the paper towel roll and even the bigger ones you get from warehouses. It’s great because you don’t have to have it hanging from a cabinet or attached to your wall and you can take it anywhere even out to your backyard for a picnic,” writes one.

2 A Soda Machine

Make your own carbonated beverages with the Ninja Thirsti Ultimate Drink System Cyberspace. “I absolutely love this soda machine. It saves money and if someone in the household wants a soda we don’t have to worry about if we have one in the fridge or not,” writes a shopper.

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3 An Ice Cream Maker

Shoppers are also adding the $200 NutriBullet Chill Ice Cream Maker to their carts, which helps them make gourmet desserts at home. “It’s a game changer for quick creamy homemade treats without the hassle and just it dairy free, sorbet or gelato from frozen fruit and a splash of milk tasting better than store-bought every time,” writes one.

4 An Upscale Glass Canister with a Spoon

These Dark Wood Top Small Canisters with Spoon Clear Threshold are really expensive-looking and perfect for storing coffee. “This is such a cute little glass canister. It is great to keep on your counter filled with something that you use often like salt or brown sugar. The little spoon is super convenient so you don’t have to get a new utensil everytime or put dirty fingers into the container. It is pretty small, but works well if you don’t need to store a large amount,” writes a fan.

5 Kitchen Towels

This set of Kitchen Towels in a Khaki Lattice print from Threshold is selling out fast. “I absolutely love these lattice patterned kitchen towels! The design is elegant and adds a stylish touch to my kitchen. They are soft, highly absorbent, and dry quickly after use. The fabric feels durable and holds up after a couple washes without fading. They are very large for kitchen towels too,” writes a shopper.

6 A Sink Organizer

This Top of Kitchen Sink Sponge Brush and Caddy Organizer from Brightroom is an elegant way to keep your kitchen sink organized. “This item is so handy and a space saver,” writes a fan. “I’m so impressed with this black metal no-rust sink organizer from Target! It’s the perfect addition to my kitchen—sleek, modern, and incredibly sturdy. It easily holds my sponge, soap, and scrub brush, and the drip tray keeps everything clean and dry. The quality is excellent, and I love that it doesn’t rust or tip over. It keeps my sink area neat and organized while adding a touch of style. Highly recommend—worth every penny!” adds another.

7 An Expensive Looking Serving Paddle

This Wood Serving Paddle from Threshold is perfect for entertaining and looks super expensive. It is available in a few sizes and is perfect for meats, cheeses, and crackers. “Super cute, used it as a mini charcuterie board and it’s very thick and sturdy. Highly recommend,” writes a shopper.

8 A Turntable

This Round Metal Countertop Turntable from Brightroom is such a clever “countertop organizer” that “holds a good amount,” a shopper writes. Some people even use it in their bathroom. “This item is perfect for adding a touch to my bathroom with organization! I love the gold accents,” adds another.

9 The New Bamboo Melamine Collection

The new bamboo melamine collection looks like it is from the Williams-Sonoma catalog. This 11.125″ Bamboo Border Dinner Plate White Threshold is so prety, as is the Bamboo Border Chip and Dip Bowl. “Great chip and dip bowl. It is well made. I even dropped it on hard tile floor and not even a scratch on the bowl. It is a great size. It worked for 7 of us to have chips and dip together. The brown edging detail is a nice touch. It is easy to clean and store. I will be using this a lot for meals together,” writes a shopper.

10 A Woven Fruit Basket

The Rattan Fruit Bowl is another item that looks name-brand for less. “Holds 10-ish items of fruit. Looks super cute on the counter,” writes a shopper. “Seems very durable and made well made,” they add. “The design is visually appealing and gives a touch of intrigue on my otherwise boring counter.”

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11 Floral Placemats

For just $5 per pair, this Floral and Chambray Double-Sided Placemat from Threshold will give your table a summer refresh. “I initially thought I was buying one for $5 and thought it was a great deal already, but to my pleasant surprise it was a pair. Love the quilted floral pattern and it’s fully washable,” a shopper writes.