Shop 11 Target summer decor finds under $10, from viral fruit glasses to Crate & Barrel dupes.

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Target has pretty much everything imaginable, from the hottest food and drinks in the grocery department to home decor designed by trend-setters, clothing for the home family, and everything you need to get your home running properly. However, my favorite things to shop for at Target are the frugal finds. You know, all the amazing products they have that cost next to nothing. There are even great items for your home. Here are the 11 best new Target summer decor finds under $10.

1 The Prettiest Taper Candles

Why buy boring old plain taper candles when you can get ones shaped like your favorite flower for under $5 at Target? The 2pk Hydrangea Floral Shaped Candle Set is gorgeous, per shoppers. “These candles are very beautiful and a very high-quality. They look gorgeous in my dining room. I’m very pleased with my purchase,” writes one.

2 Viral Fruit Glasses

Target also has the viral Anthropologie fruit glasses for $6.39 to $7.99. My favorite Madison Home 16 fl oz Icon Glass is the avocado. “Sooooo adorable and thicker glass, not thin glass,” writes a shopper. “Same quality as Anthropologie, but a fraction of the price,” adds another.

RELATED: 7 Best New Target Home Finds Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying.

3 Little Faux Plants

There are a variety of faux plants for $6, including the Artificial Leaf Plant – Threshold™: Peperomia Caperata in Melamine Pot. Shoppers maintain they are all “very realisitic” and high-quality. “Looks great in my kitchen! Very pretty and realistic! Would buy again,” writes a shopper.

4 These Patriotic Stars

This 4pc Decor Collectibles Stars – Bullseye’s Playground is an easy way to infuse patriotic decor into your home for just $5. There are a bunch of America-themed decorative items in the frugal finds section of the store, perfect for Memorial Day, July 4th, and Labor Day holidays.

5 A Decorative Shell Bowl

I also spotted a lot of coastal decor in the dollar section of the store, including this $5 Decorative Shell Bowl – Bullseye’s Playground. It is crafted from durable earthenware and shaped in a unique shell-like style. It is whimsical yet neutral in a bright white.

6 A Little Decorative Crab

Also in the coastal collection is this Decorative Resin Figural Crab – Bullseye’s Playground. The compact gold is lightweight but packs a big decorative punch. It is perfectly sized for bookshelves, tabletops, desks, and more. Get it for $5.

7 And, This Coral

This Decorative Resin Figural Coral – Bullseye’s Playground is also just $5. It will look amazing next to the crab on any coastal-inspired bookshelf or arrangement. The entire collection is really pretty and affordable.

8 A Bud Vase That Looks Like It Is Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel or Target? This Modern Textured Ceramic Bud Vase White – Threshold looks strikingly similar to Crate & Barrel alternatives, but costs just $10. “Love this bud vase! I have so many places I can use it. I’m gonna order more,” writes a shopper. “This vase is really pretty! In the stock photo it looks very simple but in person the texture makes it look so nice and high end. It is a small vase, perfect for a few flowers or very small arrangement. It will be so cute on my kitchen table. Any flowers will look good in this vase. The white color is cool tone,” adds another.

9 A Beachy Decoration

I love the Decorative Book Box Beach Read – Bullseye’s Playground, just $3. It is crafted from paper and features vibrant colors to brighten up a room. It is perfectly sized for coffee tables and takes up very little space but makes a big design statement.

10 Seasonal Throw Blankets

Target always rotates seasonal throw blankets. This Novelty Recycled Printed Plush Throw Blanket, $10, is perfect for summer. “It’s a very soft loving blanket. My daughter loves it so much!! It’s also very cute in cute colors,” a shopper writes. “Love it! It’s so soft and light weight and cute. Love the seashells,” another adds.

RELATED: 7 Best Target Home Finds.

11 A Lobster Pillow

Don’t forget to pick up a Lobster Pillow – Bullseye’s Playground, just $5. The themed throw pillow is such a fun decorative cushion for any sofa or bed, infusing the summer vibe into your space. It is also great for children’s bedrooms or playrooms.