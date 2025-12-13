Target’s newest home arrivals are flying off shelves thanks to great design, value, and gifting appeal.

Shopping for your home or holiday home gifts? Head on over to Target. So many new arrivals are hitting the store aisles and the Target website in anticipation of the holidays. From Christmas-specific items to fantastic gift ideas, there is no lack of “wow” in the home department. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 7 best new Target home finds shoppers can’t stop buying.

1 This Set of Candles

A brand new viral gift for the home? This 3pk Glass Jar Candle Gift Set from Room Essentials, just $6 for the set. Choose from a selection of scent trios. “Great gift for any they smell amazing,” writes a shopper. “Great birthday present that smells good!” adds another.

2 A Spindle Bed

Target is a sneaky resource for designer-looking furniture. This Twin Turned Wood Traditional Spindle Kids’ Bed from Pillowfort is a dupe of the Crate & Barrel spindle bed at a fraction of the price. Get it on sale for $300. “Great Purchase. Excellent buy. Very sturdy and was a breeze to assemble,” confirms a shopper. “Very good, solid bed for my toddler. Nothing about it seems cheap! Only thing that was bothersome was the smell of it when it was freshly unpackaged,” adds another.

3 Holiday Hand Towels

New holiday decorations and home essentials are landing in stores daily, including this 2pk Tree Christmas Hand Towels Cream from Threshold, $10. “Great quality,” writes a shopper. “So nice! Love the look and how the quality! Perfect for my bathroom decor,” adds another.

4 An Arched Photo Frame

The bow aesthetic is still going strong. This Harbortown 5″x7″ Decorative Arched Bow Table Picture Frame Gold, $18, is perfect for framing school pictures, family photos, or any other fun snaps from the year. It also makes a great gift. The frame is crafted in resin with beautiful beaded detailing.

5 A Big, Beautiful Storage Basket

Target has so many fantastic baskets, including this Round Woven Rattan Storage Basket with Handles – Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia, $34.99. “Really Nice.., just the size -really large- exactly what I was wanting. Excellent decorating piece. Well made and great rattan color,” writes a shopper.

6 A Magnolia Home and GE Ice Maker

Buy an ice maker, but make it Joanna Gaines-approved. This GE Appliances Opal Nugget Ice Maker – Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia is on sale for $399.99. It can make up to 34 pounds of ice daily and is constructed out of stainless steel. “So far we love our new ice maker! It was easy to set up and the ice is perfection! It is large enough and makes plenty of ice and easy to refill the tank. It’s quiet and doesn’t bother us at all!” writes a shopper.

7 And a Hearth and Hand Espresso Machine

There is also a Joanna-approved espresso machine. The Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine, Black Stainless Steel – Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia, is also on sale for $549.99. “Great functionality, easy to use, and beautiful,” writes a shopper.