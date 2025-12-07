10 Most Popular Target Christmas Gifts Everyone’s Adding to Their List

These Target gifts are topping millions of wishlists and becoming the season’s hottest picks.

Are you curious about the hottest holiday products at Target? The popular wishlist platform, Giftful, has the answer. If you aren’t familiar with the resource, it’s basically an online wishlist platform used by millions of people. Instead of telling friends and family what they want for gifts, they input it into their virtual wishlist. According to the company, 10 Target items have been added at least 20,000 times by the platform’s 4.5M users over the past month.

1 EOS Vanilla Cashmere Lotion

The EOS Vanilla Cashmere line has been one of my favorites of 2025, and apparently, I’m not the only one. The EOS Shea Better Moisture Body Lotion – Vanilla Cashmere ($9.99), is super hydrating and smells refreshingly sweet but without overpowering you in fragrance, and is a great alternative to more expensive brands. “I love this stuff! Its my everyday all the time body lotion. I use it in the mornings and throughout the day… but when you put it on at night and climb into bed it just smells wonderful. Price is great. I also use Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and Jose Maran Vanilla Bean body butter (yum to both) but those are way way pricier so this is my main one with those being for every few days in between,” writes one shopper.

2 And, EOS Vanilla Cashmere Body Mist

The EOS Body Mist – Vanilla Cashmere ($12.99) is another wish list favorite. “Yummm, smells just like the lotion! I love this scent, I have it in the body wash as well so it’s like a mini collection. I love that it actually lasts also, especially when pairing with the lotion,” writes a Target shopper.

RELATED: 10 Target Retro Christmas Decorations Bringing Back Holiday Nostalgia.

3 This Tree Hut Gift Set

My daughter is obsessed with Tree Hut body scrubs. This Tree Hut Vanilla Mini Best Sellers Gift Set ($20) features smaller versions of the brand’s most popular picks. “Perfect gift set to try! I bought 2 of these as gifts for teen girls who love Tree Hut! Can’t go wrong with the vanilla scent,” writes a shopper.

4 Kitsch Plastic Headbands

Kitsch haircare products are a viral trend that won’t end anytime soon. The Kitsch RABS Zig Zag Recycled Headband ($7.99) is a cooler take on the traditional plastic headband, featuring zig-zag detailing. “These are sooo much better than the other brands! The other brands snap after a few uses. These are made of a more sturdy and rubbery plastic that holds up. Holds my hair beautifully and I love way they look,” writes a shopper.

5 An Epic Blowout Brush

Are you shopping for a haircare girly? This Wavytalk Blowout Boost Ionic Thermal Brush ($49.99) is apparently the most in-demand blow-dry brush of the moment. “This is amazing, no noise. Quality blowout. My hair looks so wonderful. I’ve trying other similar product but this is fancy and the extra tools was a plus. I love it,” writes a shopper.

6 The “Best Sweats Ever” From Wild Fable

Wild Fable is a popular Target clothing brand. Apparently, these Wild Fable Women’s Mid-Rise Knit Sweatpants ($25), available in sizes XXS to 4X in a bunch of bright colors, are super in-demand. “Best sweats ever,” writes a shopper. “So comfortable and looks good too.”

7 A Cheetah Plush Throw Pillow

Not sure what to get the kid who has everything? Apparently, lots of them want the Cheetah Weighted Pillowfort Plush Kids’ Throw Pillow ($25). The adorable plushie-slash-pillow is cute and cozy. “Top of my daughter’s Christmas list. Perfect cute plush,” writes a shopper.

8 A Box of LEGO Roses

LEGO bricks are always on my son’s list, but even adults are asking for this gorgeous bouquet of bricks! LEGO Botanicals Bouquet of Pink Roses ($59.99) is a simply stunning gift that keeps on giving. “Received these all built from my son on my birthday a beautiful gift that won’t die and have to be thrown away,” writes a recipient.

9 Beats Studio Pro Headphones

Over in the tech department, lots of people are hoping to find Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth Wireless Headphones ($169.99 $349.99) under the tree this Christmas. The high-quality headphones come in a bunch of color options, all designed with sound quality, comfort, and style in mind. “Kiddo will be happy Christmas morning,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best Target Home Finds.

10 And, the Apple iPad 11th Gen

And, zero surprise that lots of people are hoping to unwrap Apple products, including the Apple iPad 11th Gen ($349.99). “The screen quality is amazing way bigger view than the older versions. The battery stays charged for quite awhile sometimes I can go days without having to recharge depending on how much it’s being used. I would recommend getting one,” writes a shopper.