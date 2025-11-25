7 Best New Target Christmas Decor Finds Under $10, According to Interior Designers

Seven festive Target decor finds under $10 that designers say elevate any holiday space.

In this economy, we’re all trying to save a buck. Making your house festive around the holidays can cost a pretty penny if you go to certain stores. Target, however, is a wonderful outlet when it comes to finding decorations that won’t break the bank. Here are some favorites under $10 according to Todd Harmon, Principal designer, furniture specialist, and co-founder of Harmonia Living.

1 12″ Christmas Flocked Standing Deer Decor, $6

For just $6, this 12″ Christmas Flocked Standing Deer Decor adds a pop of color to the display. “The 12″ Christmas Flocked Standing Deer Decor stands tall with velvety shimmer, a sentinel for entry tables,” Harmon said. “Position it beside a vase of eucalyptus to soften edges, creating a welcoming asymmetry that feels curated, not crowded.”

2 Pre-Lit Glass Tree, $5

This $5 Pre-Lit Glass Tree adds soft lighting to the room. “Pre-Lit Glass Trees sparkle like ornaments escaped the branch, in gold or silver for versatile gleam,” Harmon said. “Nestle one in a book stack to elevate mundane shelves, their battery glow casting jewel tones that enhance without dominating quiet palettes.”

3 10.34″ Potted Spruce Artificial Tree, $9.99

For $9.99, this 10.34″ Potted Spruce Artificial Tree adds a subtle, earthy touch to your decorations. “The 10.34″ Potted Spruce Artificial Tree roots realism in pots, branches bendable for custom drape,” Harmon explains. “Set it solo on a sill with sheer curtains to filter light playfully, mimicking outdoor hush indoors for a biophilic twist on tradition.”

4 Christmas Velvet Bow Garland Pink, $10

For $10, the Christmas Velvet Bow Garland Pink adds a splash of color if you tend to avoid the traditional red, green, silver, and gold. “Christmas Velvet Bow Garland in pink loops luxuriously for [an] unexpected blush,” Harmon said. “Drape it horizontally over a bed headboard to infuse romance, its plush texture contrasting crisp whites for a fresh, feminine holiday edge.”

5 7.34″ Christmas Roll Up Mini Tree Collar Silver, $6

For $6, this 7.34″ Christmas Roll Up Mini Tree Collar Silver adds some sparkle and shine to the room. “The 7.34″ Christmas Roll Up Mini Tree Collar in silver frames bases with subtle shine,” Harmon said. “Unroll it around a slim tree in a powder room for grounded sparkle, pairing with matte frames to balance reflective pops in compact zones.”

6 Northlight Deluxe Dorchester Pine Artificial Christmas Wreath, $9.99

For $9.99, the Northlight Deluxe Dorchester Pine Artificial Christmas Wreath is simple, but classic. “Northlight Deluxe Dorchester Pine Artificial Christmas Wreath at 10″ hangs petite on cabinets,” Harmon says. “Suspend it with linen ribbon for airy movement, its pine tips brushing shelves to weave nature’s texture into kitchen rhythms.”

7 8.5″ Christmas Mini Stocking, $5

The $5 8.5″ Christmas Mini Stocking is a cute touch to any display. “The 8.5″ Christmas Mini Stocking charms with gingerbread motifs, tiny enough for whimsy,” Harmon explains. “Clip a row to a stair rail for descending delight, their soft forms adding vertical play that sparks joy in overlooked transitions.”