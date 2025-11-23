11 Best New Michaels Christmas Decorations I Just Found in Stores

Michaels’ newest Christmas décor collections feature Advent calendars, garlands, and more.

Have you been to your local Michaels store lately? My daughter and I stopped by the other night to pick up some art supplies for her school project, and we got sucked into the holiday decorations. The store has dropped almost all the Christmas decorations for the season, including its newest 2025 collections. There is something for everyone and every style and aesthetic. Here are the 11 best Michaels Christmas decorations I just found at the store.

1 This Refillable Advent Calendar

My daughter really loved this refillable Advent calendar. “We can put candy in it,” she exclaimed. It is from the Frosted Fairytale collection and is on sale for half off, $39.99.

2 These Timeless Decor Treasures From Holiday Tidings

Holiday Tidings, just dropped on November 14, blending classic holiday motifs with elevated sparkle and shine for traditionalists who love a little glitz. “With its rich maroon, burgundy, gold, and green hues, this collection features Santas, reindeer, poinsettias, wreaths, stockings, garlands, bows, and festive velvet details,” Michaels says. I love these candlestick holders and Santa art.

3 Frosted Fairytale Tassels

Frosted Fairytale is a “a pastel dream come to life with twinkly, iridescent, and bejeweled details. Featuring mirrored ornaments, fur-trimmed stockings, and chic luxe accents in soft shades of pastel blue, lilac, pink, gold, and silver, this collection delivers a dazzlingly colorful spin on holiday magic.” I love these tassel ornaments, which will look gorgeous hanging from a tree.

4 So Many Garlands

Pick your garland, any garland. There are so many styles, ranging from white flocked to cranberry adorned. Some are more realistic-looking than others.

5 Giant Ornaments

Near the front of the store, there was a bin of giant ornaments. These will look fantastic hanging on a tree outdoors or scattered around your house.

6 Berry Jolly Amazingess

Berry Jolly brings “modern retro flair to the season with a playful mix of pink, fuchsia, red, and green,” the company says. “From glassware and bar cart accents to plush pillows, blankets, and oversized bows, this collection delivers festive feels with a contemporary twist.” I love this carousel and The Nice List book decoration.

7 And, These Monogram Blocks

Also, part of Berry Jolly, these monogrammed blocks feel so LoveShackFancy to me. I also like that they aren’t specifically holiday so that you can keep them out all year long.

8 And, Colorful Fun Garlands

If you want something a little more fun, especially for your tree, Michaels has a whole wall of fun, colorful garlands.

9 The Peppermint Lane collection

Peppermint Lane, featuring “classic holiday icons like Santa, nutcrackers, and candy canes adorning décor, tree trimmings, pillows, and festive tableware,” is another fun collection. “With a cheerful palette of red, green, and white, this collection is a sweet and timeless celebration of holiday tradition.” Get it for half off.

10 And, Silent Night Is Here

Silent Night, a “moody, modern, and elegantly minimal collection channeling a neutral palette of black, gray, white, silver, and gold,” is an excellent option for anyone who isn’t a fan of color. Expect monochromatic reindeer, refined bows, and minimalist stockings; overall, an “elevated line creates a sophisticated holiday atmosphere.”

11 Tinsel Trees with Bows

I loved these fun tinsel trees with bows. They are $12.99 to $16.99, depending on the size, but are half off right now.

12 Tree Toppers

Don’t forget a tree topper. Out of all the stores, Michaels has the best selection. You can literally find any design and so many sizes.

13 And, Tubes of Bulbs

Finally, don’t forget to pick up a tube of bulbs. Michaels makes it easy by color-coordinating them in $11.99 tubes. It feels like buying candy.