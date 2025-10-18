The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Michaels is my daughter’s favorite store for arts and crafts. Every time we go in for crayons, I end up walking out with so much home decor. From faux plants and candles to large mirrors and even pieces of furniture, there are so many amazing finds hitting shelves weekly. Here are the 7 best new Michaels home decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Natural Cookbook Stand

The Italian Decor kitchen collection is back at Michaels and there are so many gorgeous items. This 6.5″ Natural Wood Book Stand by Ashland is $16.99 (plus 30% off if you use the latest MAKEIT30 code online) and helps keep your recipe book safe off the counter and easy to see. You can also use it to hold any other kind of book.

2 Italian-Inspired Artwork

There is so much Italian-inspired art as part of the collection, including this 12″ x 16″ Blue Fish Framed Wall Décor by Ashland. It features an image of three blue fish over a white and red checker background and will brighten up your kichen or dining space in a major way. There is also a Buon Appetito option and one with faralle all over it.

3 A Faux Olive Leaf Bush in a Basket

Michaels is a great resource for faux plants that look real. The latest addition? This 16″ Olive Leaf Bush in Rattan Basket by Ashland, $29.99. It will bring a real Mediterranean vibe to your space.

4 A Pink Christmas Tray

The Holiday 2025 collections are starting to arrive at Michaels! One of my favorites this year is the Berry Jolly collection, which includes this 13.75″ Pink Merry Christmas Tray by Ashland, $19.99. It features pink stripes with Merry Christmas emblazoned on it.

5 A Round Wood Tray with Reindeer

Gingerbread Forrest also dropped, which is a little more gothic of a collection. It includes this 15″ Round Wood Tray with Reindeer Handles by Ashland, $39.99. It offers so much rustic charm with pinecone and reindeer details.

6 An Anthro Mirror Dupe

Get the Anthropologie look for less with this Primrose mirror dupe. The 28″ x 20″ Ornate Wide Arch Wall Mirror in Gold Metal Frame by Ashland, $129.99, just dropped at the store and is becoming a quick hit with shoppers. “Create space in a favorite room in your home with this stylish wall mirror from Ashland. Featuring a wide arched metal frame with ornate scrollwork accents, hang this piece in a spot where it can reflect the light of a chandelier or nearby window to bring romance and depth to your living area,” Michaels writes about it.

7 A Gorgeous Green Plaid Blanket

I am obsessed with this rustic Hello Honey® Plaid Black & Tan Fringed Throw, available online only for $27.99. “I love this blanket! It’s plenty warm for the couch on a cool night and not overly thick which is what I wanted. The material is soft and washes beautifully. I love the look, I’ve been searching for specifically plaid cotton throws so this is perfect! Definitely recommend!” writes a shopper.