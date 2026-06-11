Shop 11 Costco kitchen finds that look high-end, from ice cream makers to under-cabinet lights.

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Attention all experienced chefs and aspiring cooks: Costco is one of the best stores to shop for everything kitchen-related. The members-only warehouse has so many fantastic finds related to cooking, eating, and serving food. Many of them are well under retail price and look much more expensive than they actually are. From air fryers and ice cream makers to food storage containers and even a drink dispenser, there are tons of new arrivals right now that are worth adding to your cart. Here are 11 Costco kitchen finds that look high-end for less.

1 A Gourmia Ice Cream Maker

Costco Buys shared about a gourmet ice cream maker from Gourmia for $199.99. “Okay this Soft Serve Ice Cream and Frozen Drink Maker at Costco is an absolute game changer for summer! It makes soft serve, slushies, milkshakes, frappes, and more with 6 presets and has your treats ready in as little as 30 minutes…no pre-freezing needed!” they shared.

2 Mesh Storage Baskets

Get your kitchen organized with some new mesh baskets for $18.99. “🧺 These Mesh Storage Baskets at Costco are such a good home organization find! You get 2 baskets with a beautiful wooden handle in white or black and they are perfect for literally any room in your house…bathroom, kitchen, pantry, you name it,” Costco Buys shared.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Finds Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

3 An NFL Drink Set

Costco has tons of great Father’s Day gifts, including this football-inspired set. “New NFL find at Costco! 😲

This 49ers decanter set is $69.99 and comes with a 26 oz decanter, 8 stone cubes, 2 glasses, 2 coasters, a storage bag, and a beautiful storage box. This would make such a great gift for any member of the Faithful. Would you add this to your home bar setup or gift it to a 49ers fan?” Costco New Deals shared.

4 Acacia Wood Countertops

Costco even sells wood countertops. “Costco just dropped one of the cleanest kitchen upgrades at the warehouse with this acacia wood kitchen center top and it instantly makes the whole space look more high-end. The natural wood finish, extra prep area, and added storage make it perfect for kitchens that need more function and style. Share with a friend who wants a kitchen upgrade,” Costco Wonders shared.

5 A Glass Drink Dispenser

Costco Chika shared about a game-changing drink dispenser. “Hosting season just got prettier 💐 This gorgeous glass beverage dispenser on a ceramic stand is now ON SALE at Costco! Holds up to 2.2 gallons and is perfect for brunches, BBQs, parties, and entertaining in style 🥂✨ Run before this deal pours away!” they captioned the post.

6 Extra Fridge and Freezer

Need extra fridge or freezer space? Costco Savvy shared about a great option. “I spotted this bottom freezer fridge currently on sale at Costco! 👀 Perfect for that extra garage or home storage space if you need it,” she captioned the post.

7 Peanuts and Hello Kitty Food Storage Bowls

Store your food in style with fun storage bowls for $23.99. “Okay these Ceramic Food Storage Bowl Sets at Costco are SO cute we cannot handle it! You get 8 pieces in either Hello Kitty or Peanuts designs with clear vented lids and they are microwave and dishwasher safe…functional AND adorable,” Costco Buys shared.

8 Under Cabinet Lights

Upgrade your kitchen cabinets with an affordable Costco find. “Found these Infinity X1 lights at Costco and had to bring them home! 3-pack, remote included, rechargeable, magnetic, and super easy to install… no wiring needed! You can turn them on with the remote or use the motion sensor option, which is so nice. Obsessed with how they look under my kitchen cabinets,” Costco Savvy shared.

Costco Does It Again scored a great set of cooking tools. “Finally grabbed the Sabatier 6-piece tool set at Costco and wow. This is the kind of quality that makes you actually enjoy cooking. Heat-resistant silicone up to 450 degrees, perfect for nonstick and cast iron, and all dishwasher safe. The handles feel substantial and balanced, like real tools should. Already my go-to for everything in the kitchen,” they wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 A Farmstand for Your Kitchen

Costco Does It Again also shared about the Lettuce Grow The Farmstand Nook, which “brings fresh, nutrient-packed food within reach—no yard, soil, or tools required. This compact indoor hydroponic system fits in any corner and is perfect for beginners. Automated LED lights and smart watering deliver the ideal amount of light and nutrients—just add water and nutrients once a week,” she writes. “Grow up to 20 plants at once—from crisp lettuces and fragrant herbs to edible flowers and small veggies like snap peas and peppers. Ready to harvest in as little as 3 weeks, your home-grown ingredients taste better, last longer, and can help you save up to $900/year on groceries.”

11 A High Tech Air Fryer

Costco Does It Again shared about a high-tech air fryer. “Air frying just got a glow-up. found this T-fal Infrared Surface XXL Air Fryer at Costco and it’s a total game changer. No preheat needed, just turn it on and start cooking. that flat cooking surface means you’re getting a full tray of food ready at once instead of cooking in batches. crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and the view window means you can watch it all happen. ” Family dinners just got easier,” they wrote.