11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

Shop 11 new Costco summer finds, from Ninja grills to viral avocado lounge chairs.

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Have you been to your local Costco warehouse? If you haven’t, take this as your cue to make a visit. The member-only club is filling up with so many fantastic summer finds, ranging from cooking equipment and gadgets to clothing, toys, games, and more, basically everything you need to maximize fun this summer. What should you shop for ASAP, because as we all know, the best items sell out before Memorial Day weekend? Here are the 11 best Costco summer finds hitting shelves right now.

1 A “Kitchen System” Ninja Grill

Costco Buys shared about a game-changing Ninja grill that I got last year. “The @NinjaKitchen FlexFlame is now available at @costco and if you have been looking for a reason to completely level up your outdoor cooking game, this is it!” they captioned the post. “This is genuinely the next generation of outdoor cooking because it does not just grill, it grills, smokes, roasts, griddles, AND makes pizza all under one hood! Head to @costco now and grab the Ninja FlexFlame Outdoor Cooking System before it sells out!”

2 A Practice Putting Mat

It’s officially golf season and Costco is here to help perfect your swing. ” Golf lovers, the Palladium Golf Practice Putting Mat at Costco is such a great find for practicing your short game at home! It’s nearly 10 feet long with a crystal velvet surface, two hole design, distance markers, alignment guides, and a magnetic wooden ball return track. Everything you need to work on your putting without leaving the house,” Costco Buys shared about the $59.99 item.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 A Skort for Summer Activities

Get your wardrobe ready for summer sports. “Columbia Women’s Skorts at Costco are such a great active wardrobe find for summer! They come in a solid lineup of colors including black, blue, and a light sage green so there is truly something for everyone. These are perfect for walks, golf, pickleball, or just running errands in style,” Costco Buys wrote about the $16.99 item.

4 The Viral Avocado Lounge Chair

All the influencers, including Costco Savvy, are sharing about the now-viral avocado lounge chair. “This avocado lounge chair at Costco instantly caught my attention, and it’s honestly even cuter in person!🥑 Such a fun find for a kids’ room, playroom, or cozy reading corner,” she wrote.

5 A Zero Gravity Lounger

Another viral summer find? The zero gravity lounger for outside. “This zero gravity lounger at Costco is everything! I tried it out in the warehouse and I was not ready for how comfortable it is 😮‍💨 Perfect for slow mornings, pool days, or just sitting outside doing absolutely nothing,” Costco Savvy shared.

6 Neutral Large Vases

Are you looking for a statement-making yet neutral vase to showcase all your flowers? Run to Costco. “Costco home finds have been really good lately! These rustic ceramic vases caught my eye today,” Costco Savvy wrote about the item, available in three styles. “Which style would you pick?” she asked.

7 A Little Tikes Soccer and Hocket Set

If you have budding athletes, get them outside with this sports set. “Costco just dropped one of the best kids’ deals at the warehouse with this Little Tikes soccer and hockey set now $33.99, $14 off, and it’s the kind of toy that keeps kids busy for hours. It switches between two sports, sets up easily, and works great indoors or outside. Share with a friend who has kids that never stop moving,” Costco Wonders shared.

8 An Essential Summer Cleaning Tool

“Costco just dropped one of the most useful summer tools at the warehouse with this Fanttik cordless power washer and it’s the kind of gadget you end up using way more than expected. It’s lightweight, portable, and powerful enough for cars, patios, camping gear, and quick cleanups without dragging around a full pressure washer. Share with a friend who would use this every weekend,” Costco Wonders shared.

9 FIFA World Cup Lego Sets

FIFA World Cup craziness is spreading and even LEGO is here for it. “Who’s the GOAT? 🐐⚽️ Team Lionel Messi or Team Cristiano Ronaldo? Costco just dropped these epic FIFA Icon Lego sets and soccer fans are about to lose it. Which one are you taking home first?” Costco Chika wrote about the new set at Costco.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 Outdoor Candles

Costco New Deals shared about some great outdoor candles. “New outdoor candles at Costco this 2 pack has essential oils like lemongrass, eucalyptus and citronella!! These have over 43 hours of burn time 4 cotton wicks and white cement vessels. These are perfect for spring and summer $17.99,” she wrote.

11 And, Cotton Gauze Throw Blankets

Costco New Deals also shared about the most gorgeous cotton gauze throw blankets. “$14.99 for these cotton throws at Costco 👀

3 beautiful designs + super soft plush reverse. Such a good find. Perfect for adding a cozy touch to your couch or bed and I love that they’re machine washable,” she wrote.