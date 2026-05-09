11 Best New Costco Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Costco clothing finds, from a DKNY swimsuit to an Adidas quarter zip.

The Costco clothing section is at the top of its game right now. Between Adidas, DKNY, Andrew Marc, Lands’ End, Hunter, and Kirkland Signature, the current apparel drop looks more like a department store rack than a warehouse shelf. This week’s selection covers men’s, women’s, kids’, and baby categories, with warm-weather pieces that are already moving fast, and their prices will make you glad you broke down and got the membership. If something here looks right, now is the time to grab it before it’s gone.

1 Adidas Men’s Quarter Zip

The quarter zip is having a sustained cultural moment—functional enough for a workout, polished enough for a work-from-home call, and versatile enough to wear constantly. This Adidas men’s quarter zip at Costco brings the brand’s performance credentials to a silhouette that has become a wardrobe staple for a lot of men. It’s $22.99.

2 DKNY Women’s Ruffle Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit

A DKNY one-piece swimsuit is a strong summer find at any price, and finding it at Costco pricing makes it well worthwhile. This DKNY ruffle sleeve one-piece swimsuit brings the brand’s clean, elevated aesthetic to a swimwear silhouette that works for a beach, a pool, or a resort trip for $22.99.

3 Kersh Women’s Sweater Vest

A sweater vest is the transitional layering piece that works across the full spectrum of spring and early fall dressing—over a collared shirt, over a long-sleeve tee, or as a standalone top with wide-leg trousers. This Kersh women’s sweater vest at Costco is a well-priced wardrobe addition at $13.99.

4 Huggies Baby 5-Piece Set

A Huggies branded baby clothing set is a reliable gift and a practical purchase for any new parent—the brand’s reputation for quality extends from diapers into apparel, and a five-piece set covers multiple outfit changes in a single purchase. This Huggies baby 5-piece set at Costco is $21.99—a strong value for a complete baby wardrobe starter.

5 Coldwater Creek Women’s Cotton Gauze Pull-On Pant

Cotton gauze is the warm-weather fabric that combines breathability with a relaxed, slightly textured drape that linen can’t quite replicate. This Coldwater Creek cotton gauze pull-on pant is the kind of easy warm-weather bottom that pairs naturally with everything from tanks to button-down shirts. At $14.99, it’s one of the stronger value finds in this week’s drop.

6 Andrew Marc Women’s Jumpsuit

Andrew Marc has a reputation for clean, well-constructed pieces that look considerably more expensive than their Costco origins would suggest. This Andrew Marc women’s jumpsuit is a one-and-done outfit solution—the kind of piece you reach for when you want to look put together without spending any mental energy on coordination. It’s $19.99.

7 Lands’ End Women’s Swim Short

Lands’ End makes some of the most consistently durable and well-fitting swim shorts available at any price point, and finding them at Costco pricing is the kind of summer score that makes the trip worthwhile. These Lands’ End women’s swim shorts cover beach, pool, and outdoor activity with the construction quality the brand is known for. They’re $14.99.

8 Kirkland Signature Men’s 5-Pocket Pant

Kirkland Signature’s apparel line consistently overdelivers for the price, and a 5-pocket pant in a classic cut is the kind of everyday wardrobe staple that gets worn more than almost anything else in a rotation. These Kirkland Signature men’s 5-pocket pants are a reliable, no-fuss option at $16.99.

9 Lands’ End Women’s Cotton Skort

A cotton skort is the warm-weather bottom that solves the coverage and comfort problem simultaneously—the look of a skirt with the practicality of shorts underneath. This Lands’ End women’s cotton skort has the brand’s reliable construction in a summer-ready format that works for outdoor activities, casual outings, and everything in between. It’s $19.99.

10 Jona Michelle Kids’ Summer Dress

Jona Michelle makes girls’ dresses that photograph beautifully and hold up through actual wear—a combination that parents who’ve bought the brand before return for reliably. This Jona Michelle kids’ summer dress at Costco is the kind of find worth grabbing in multiple sizes if you have kids at different stages, or as a gift for a summer birthday. It’s $15.99.

11 Hunter Men’s Crewneck Sweatshirt

Hunter is better known for boots and outerwear, but the brand’s basics carry the same quality construction into a more everyday format. This Hunter men’s crewneck sweatshirt at Costco is a warm-weather layering essential—the right weight for a cool evening, a morning run, or an air-conditioned office. Get yours for $25.99.