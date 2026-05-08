11 Best New Costco Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Costco clothing finds this week, from a DKNY maxi dress to a Disney varsity jacket.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

“Costco Couture” is trending on TikTok, and you’ll have to see some of the finds to believe them. It turns out that the clothing section of a warehouse store best known for bulk olive oil and rotisserie chicken produces genuinely good fashion finds at prices hard to beat. This week’s clothing drop includes big name brands like Adrianna Papell, DKNY, Hunter, Levi’s, Gap, and Disney—all right alongside wood pallets of cereal boxes and detergent.

The selection covers women’s, men’s, kids’, and sleepwear categories with price points that range from $13.99 for a Gap henley to $82.99 for a Disney varsity jacket. Planning your next Costco run, or considering a membership? Here are eleven pieces worth adding to the cart this week.

1 Adrianna Papell Women’s Lightweight Sweater Set

This Adrianna Papell sweater set features tipping detail on the neckline and hems and a high-low hem top with side slits. Cool and comfy, it’s got a coordinated top and bottom that reads as a real outfit without any styling work. It’s $29.97.

2 Levi’s Women’s High Rise Wide Leg Jean

Levi’s is one of the most trusted names in denim, and a high-rise wide-leg silhouette is the cut that has dominated women’s jeans for the past several seasons for good reason. These Levi’s women’s high rise wide leg jeans at Costco bring that combination to a member’s only price point that could offer major savings.

3 DKNY Women’s Maxi Dress

A DKNY maxi dress at Costco pricing is the kind of find that makes the clothing section worth checking every visit. This DKNY women’s maxi dress brings the brand’s clean, urban aesthetic to a dress length that works for summer events, outdoor dinners, and weekend plans without requiring any accessories to look complete. It’s $23.99.

4 Room Service Women’s Woven Robe

A woven robe is a warmer, more substantial alternative to a standard terry robe—the kind of piece that gets worn year-round and feels genuinely luxurious at home. This Room Service women’s woven robe is a comfortable, well-made loungewear find with a striking pattern and color palette you’ll feel beautiful in. Just $19.99.

5 Matty M Women’s Satin Skirt

A satin skirt is a versatile warm-weather piece that reads elevated without being precious. Pair it with a simple tee or a fitted top and the satin does all the work. This version in leopard print brings that high-low dressing potential to a Costco price point. It’s only $19.97—but you’d never know it.

6 Lands’ End Youth 2-Piece Set

Lands’ End has been a trusted name in kids’ clothing for decades—durable construction, classic styling, and sizing that actually holds up through a full season of wear. This cute, striped Lands’ End youth 2-piece set is a complete outfit solution at a price that makes back-to-back purchases for growing kids entirely reasonable. You’ll pay just $14.99 for the pair.

7 Hunter Women’s Button Front Jacket

The Hunter women’s button front jacket has a relaxed fit and front flap pockets. Hunter is better known for its rain boots, but the brand’s outerwear has built a following for the same reasons—practical construction, clean design, and a quality feel. This Hunter button front jacket is $19.97.

8 Kirkland Signature Men’s Full Zip Hoodie

Kirkland Signature is Costco’s house brand, and its reputation for delivering quality basics at low prices extends firmly into apparel. This Kirkland Signature men’s full zip hoodie is the kind of layering essential that gets worn constantly—over a tee on a cool morning, under a jacket when the temperature drops. At $19.97, stocking up in multiple colors is basically a no-brainer.

9 IZOD Men’s Straight Fit Jean

A straight-fit jean from IZOD is a classic, no-fuss wardrobe staple that works for everything from weekend errands to casual Friday. These IZOD men’s straight fit jeans bring the brand’s reliable construction to a price point that makes replacing a worn pair feel completely painless. They’re $18.99.

10 Gap Men’s Short Sleeve Henley

Gap makes some of the most reliably wearable basics in American retail, and a short-sleeve henley is one of the brand’s signature strengths. This Gap men’s short sleeve henley at Costco is a warm-weather staple that goes with just about anything—without requiring any wardrobe deliberation. It’s $13.99.

11 Disney Adult Unisex Varsity Jacket

I don’t make the rules: Disney adults are a trend. And Disney varsity jackets for adults are the pop culture wardrobe piece that have been showing up just about everywhere. The Costco Disney adult unisex varsity jacket is one that comes in at a reasonable price for the category. It has earned a 4.6-star rating on Costco.com from shoppers who have already gotten their hands on it. It’s $82.99.