11 Best New Walmart Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Walmart clothing finds this week, from a satin sleep set to wide-leg linen pants.

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Walmart’s clothing section has developed a real shopper following with apparel from No Boundaries, George, and a handful of third-party brands. That’s for good reason. Women’s, men’s, and sleep categories are all showing up strong this spring, with new arrivals including everything from a satin sleep set to a $2.98 men’s long-sleeve tee. That makes it easy to stock up on solid basics, while leaving room in the budget for the occasional summer splurge. Ready to update your fits? Here are eleven new Walmart clothing finds worth grabbing before sizes sell out.

1 No Boundaries Satin Sleep Set

A satin sleep set is the kind of upgrade that makes getting into bed feel like a small event rather than just the end of the day. This No Boundaries satin sleep set delivers that elevated feel at a price that makes it an easy yes—and a strong gift option for anyone who deserves a little luxury without a luxury price tag. It’s $16.98.

2 TEMOFON Eyelet Embroidery Blouse

Eyelet embroidery is one of spring’s most persistent fabric trends, and this TEMOFON eyelet embroidery crewneck blouse delivers the textured, feminine detail in a casual short-sleeve silhouette. The tunic length makes it versatile enough to wear with jeans, shorts, or leggings. It’s $12.86.

3 Joyspun Ribbed Lace Pant

A ribbed lace pant is the loungewear upgrade that reads more intentional than a standard sweatpant. This Joyspun ribbed lace pant has the comfortable, elastic-waist ease of a lounge bottom with the lace trim detail that gives it a more finished, put-together look. It’s $16.98.

4 MOSHU Oversized Vintage Print Tee

An oversized vintage tee is one of those casual wardrobe pieces that gets worn constantly—weekend errands, travel days, lazy Sundays—without ever feeling like a throwaway choice. This MOSHU oversized vintage print tee has the baggy, relaxed fit that makes oversized tees work so well with bike shorts, wide-leg jeans, and mini skirts. It’s $11.99.

5 Fantaslook Wide Leg Sweatpants

The Fantaslook wide leg sweatpants have an ultra-soft fabric, relaxed fit, and straight-leg silhouette, available in seven colors including dark coffee, gray, pink, light grey, black, gray blue, and heathered coffee, with deep side pockets and an adjustable drawstring. These Fantaslook wide leg sweatpants are $15.69.

6 George Men’s Crewneck Long Sleeve T-Shirt

A quality long-sleeve crewneck tee for under $3? You’ll take 5. This George men’s crewneck long-sleeve T-shirt is a wardrobe staple at its most accessible—available in sizes XS through 3XLT for just $2.98.

7 HERESOM Cotton Linen Wide Leg Pants

Cotton linen wide leg pants are a warm-weather essential that goes from a casual morning to an outdoor dinner without any wardrobe deliberation. These HERESOM cotton linen wide leg pants have a high elastic waist and drawstring, with a loose palazzo silhouette that flatters a wide range of body types. These are $3.72.

8 No Boundaries Strappy Tier Mini Dress

A strappy tiered mini dress is one of summer’s most versatile silhouettes—wear it to a rooftop dinner, a beach day, or a backyard party without changing anything except the shoes. This No Boundaries strappy tier mini dress is available in women’s and women’s plus sizes and comes in at $14.98.

9 Athletic Works Hooded Fleece Pullover

A hooded fleece pullover is a layering essential for cool mornings, air-conditioned offices, and evenings that drop after a warm afternoon. This Athletic Works hooded fleece pullover is a practical, no-frills addition to a wardrobe that gets pulled out constantly—and at $14.98, replacing a worn-out one is an easy call.

10 No Boundaries Men’s Tee

No Boundaries has been building a steady following for affordable, trend-forward basics, and this No Boundaries men’s tee is a straightforward warm-weather staple at a price that makes buying multiples the obvious move. A reliable everyday option at $7.22.

11 BTFBM Striped Color Block Tee

A striped color-block tee gives a casual outfit a little more visual interest than a solid tee without requiring any extra effort to style. This BTFBM striped color block crewneck tee comes in multiple color combinations and has the relaxed, slightly boxy fit that makes striped tees so easy to style with jeans, shorts, and linen pants. It’s $12.74.