11 Best Walmart Clothing Finds Shoppers Call Hidden Gems

Shop the best Walmart spring and summer clothing finds, from linen shorts to cropped wide-leg jeans.

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Walmart’s fashion section doesn’t get the respect it deserves in the affordable fashion conversation. The Time and Tru and Free Assembly labels have been quietly improving for several seasons now, and the spring and summer 2026 drop is the strongest sign yet that the retailer has serious style. Sarah Jane of @chichonthecheap recently haul-tested the entire new arrivals section and cherry picked the best and most overlooked finds. “New fashion is dropping every single day, and I’m only sharing the best of the best,” she said in a recent YouTube video.

Among the content creator’s favorite hidden gems were tops, tanks, shorts, pants, and a pair of cropped wide-leg jeans that are drawing comparisons to styles retailing for significantly more. The common thread running through each piece? “Amazing, affordable fashion that looks much more expensive than it is!” she says.

Sizes run XS through 4X on most styles, which is a meaningful commitment to inclusive sizing at this price point, and you’re sure to find great basics you’ll wear on repeat. Planning your next Walmart trip? These are the top 11 clothing finds worth adding to cart.

1 Time and Tru Drapey Utility Shorts

These Time and Tru drapey utility shorts have been generating real social media buzz before most people have even seen them in person. The elasticized drawstring waist and relaxed drapey fit make them comfortable enough for a full day out, and they come in both dark and light wash—two very wearable options for spring and summer. Available in sizes XS–XXXL, these are $22.98. “Not only are these shorts super cute, they’re comfortable, too,” says Sarah Jane, having tried them in dark and light denim.

2 Free Assembly Roll Neck Cotton Sweater with Short Sleeves

A short-sleeve sweater occupies a useful layering territory that a standard tee can’t—substantial enough to feel considered, breathable enough for warm weather. This Free Assembly roll neck cotton sweater has the kind of clean, elevated silhouette that Free Assembly has been building toward, and the roll neck detail gives it a fashion-forward edge without being precious about it. “This does run true to size and it’s 100% cotton, so it’s super nice,” the content creator notes. Available in sizes XS–4X, it’s $26.

3 Free Assembly Cotton Cropped Boxy Tee

A cropped boxy tee is one of those wardrobe staples that goes with everything—high-waisted jeans, linen shorts, wide-leg trousers—because it doesn’t try to do too much. This Free Assembly cotton cropped boxy tee keeps the silhouette clean and the fabric natural, which at $10 makes it an easy multiple-color purchase. Available in sizes XS–4X, it’s “such a great deal,” Sarah Jane notes.

4 Time and Tru Button Front Tank Top

A button-front tank has a slightly more dressed-up quality than a basic camisole without requiring any more effort to wear. This Time and Tru button front tank top works tucked into trousers for a put-together look or left loose over shorts for something more casual. “It has a little bit of spandex in it, so it’s nice and stretchy,” Sarah Jane says. Available in sizes XS–XXXL, it’s $14.98.

5 Time and Tru Peplum Tank Top with Eyelet Trim

Eyelet trim gives a top a feminine, textured quality that plain fabric can’t replicate, and the peplum silhouette adds just enough shape to make it feel deliberate rather than basic. This Time and Tru peplum tank with eyelet trim is a strong warm-weather top that transitions from casual to semi-dressed without a wardrobe change. “This is such a flattering tank top,” says the YouTuber noting its low price of $17.98.

6 Time and Tru Sweater Tank

A sweater tank hits the temperature sweet spot that regular tanks and full sweaters both miss—substantial enough to feel layered, lightweight enough for warm days and air-conditioned spaces. This Time and Tru sweater tank — which Sarah Jane notes has a cool crocheted look — pairs naturally with jeans, linen pants, and shorts alike. Available in sizes XS–XXXL, it’s $15.98.

7 Time and Tru Slub Henley Tank Top

Slub fabric has a subtle, natural texture that gives a basic tank more visual interest without any pattern or print involved. This Time and Tru slub henley tank adds the henley neckline detail on top of that texture, making it a step up from a plain tank at a price that doesn’t ask for justification. You’ll pay $8.98.

8 Time and Tru Eyelet Embroidered Top

Eyelet embroidery is one of spring’s most persistent fabric moments, and this Time and Tru eyelet embroidered top delivers the texture and detail that the trend calls for at a fraction of what comparable styles cost at specialty retailers. The shell silhouette keeps it versatile across occasions. “This is a great, casual, go-to, wear every day and do-all-the-things-in henley,” Sarah Jane says, noting the impressive price at $19.98.

9 Time and Tru Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants

Wide-leg linen pants are the warm-weather bottom that goes everywhere—casual enough for a weekend, polished enough for a summer work meeting, packable enough for travel. These Time and Tru wide leg linen blend pants have the relaxed drape that linen does best. “They’re very flowy, very beachy, and they have that laid back, cool girl vibe,” Sarah Jane says, adding that they’re 52% linen and $22.98.

10 Time and Tru Linen Blend Shorts with Scalloped Hem

A scalloped hem elevates a pair of linen shorts from basic to considered, and these Time and Tru linen blend shorts deliver that detail at a price that makes grabbing two colors easy. The linen blend keeps them breathable through the warmest days of the season. Available in sizes XS–XXXL, they’re $22.98.

11 Free Assembly High Rise Cropped Wide Leg Jeans

High-rise cropped wide-leg jeans are one of the defining denim silhouettes of the moment, and the Free Assembly version lands the look at a price that’s hard to argue with. The high rise and wide leg combination flatters a wide range of body types, and the cropped length keeps it from overwhelming a shorter frame. “As soon as the white drop, I’m going to grab the white denim,” says Sarah Jane. These wide-leg jeans are $28.