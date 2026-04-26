11 Best New Walmart Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves

Shop the 11 best Walmart outdoor living finds, from string lights to patio sets.

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Spring arrives and suddenly everyone’s a patio person. That includes you. This year, Walmart’s outdoor living section is stocked with pieces that don’t require a designer’s budget or a contractor’s patience—just a few good picks and somewhere to put them. From under-$20 rugs to swivel chairs that come with their own protective covers, here are 11 outdoor living finds shoppers are adding to their carts before they disappear.

1 Tappio Outdoor Rattan Loveseat Patio Conversation Set

At $79.99, this Tappio rattan loveseat overdelivers for its price point. The PE rattan weave is UV- and weather-resistant, the steel frame handles real weight, and the built-in coffee table between the two seats means you’re not hunting for a side table to squeeze into a small patio or balcony. Multiple colorways are available, and cushioned seating comes standard.

2 Best Choice Products 10ft Outdoor Steel Market Patio Umbrella

For less than $40, this 10-foot striped market umbrella from Best Choice Products covers a surprising amount of ground. The 180G polyester canopy is both water- and UV-resistant, the powder-coated steel frame holds up to rust, and the crank handle plus push-button tilt system make it easy to reposition as the sun moves throughout the day. A wind vent at the top keeps it stable in breezy conditions. It retails for $39.99, but note that a base is sold separately.

3 Better Homes & Gardens Juliet Outdoor Coffee Table and 2 Ottomans

The Juliet coffee table and ottoman set from Better Homes & Gardens is built for the long haul. Its metal frames are e-coated, powder-coated, and finished with a heat transfer treatment for rust resistance and a natural wood look. The two ottomans tuck neatly under the elongated coffee table when not in use, and the cushions are Scotchgard-treated for easy cleaning. Each ottoman supports up to 250 lbs and the proportions are generous enough to feel substantial on a porch or in a sunroom. The full set is $398.

4 Mainstays Blue Border Stripe Plastic Outdoor Rug, 5’x7′

This 5×7 woven plastic outdoor rug from Mainstays is practical and unprecious, made to hold up season after season. The blue border stripe pattern gives a clean, nautical feel that reads well against most patio furniture, and because it’s woven plastic rather than traditional fabric, it hoses off in minutes and resists fading through heavy sun exposure for just $19.88.

5 Better Homes & Gardens 20-Count Clear Glass Globe G40 Outdoor String Lights

Twenty feet of warm, soft light for under $8? Yes, please. These G40 globe string lights from Better Homes & Gardens are a patio staple that disappears from shelves quickly every spring. The clear glass globe bulbs emit a flattering warm white glow, the brown wire blends with wood and rattan easily, and each lamp holder includes a small built-in hanger clip for quick attachment to gutters, awnings, or fences. Connect up to three sets for nearly 60 feet of coverage. Priced at $7.88 per set.

6 Wood Sectional For Outdoor Living With Weather-Resistant Features and Table

This wood outdoor sectional brings substantial seating to larger patios without sacrificing style for durability. Built to handle outdoor elements, it features weather-resistant construction, plush cushions, and an included table that anchors the arrangement. The modular format allows for flexible configuration depending on the layout of your space, and the natural wood aesthetic pairs well with both wicker accents and greenery. This sectional set is priced at $765.71.

7 Bifanuo 3-Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Set, Wicker Loveseat and Coffee Table

The Bifanuo 3-piece wicker loveseat set features a natural wicker weave over a steel frame with grey cushions that resist splitting, cracking, and fading. The loveseat-plus-coffee-table format works particularly well on narrow balconies or corner spaces, and the cushion covers zip off for easy washing. Assembly is straightforward and the set arrives with everything needed to get it put together. It’s currently flying off shelves at Walmart for $359.99.

8 Better Homes & Gardens River Oaks Outdoor Swivel Gliders with Patio Covers, Set of 2

These River Oaks swivel gliders from Better Homes & Gardens stand out in part because they come with two fitted protective covers included in the price—a feature that typically adds cost elsewhere. The handwoven double-wall wicker construction sits on an e-coated, powder-coated steel frame, the Scotchgard cushions repel water and resist UV damage, and the smooth swivel-glide motion has earned it repeat buyers who come back for the full River Oaks collection. The set of two is $698.

9 Garoy Rectangular Wavy Ruffled Edge Planter Box

This ruffled-edge rectangular planter from Garoy brings a decorative touch to deck railings, windowsills, and porch edges without requiring much space. The wave-edge design mimics a leafy silhouette, it works both indoors and out, and the plastic construction means it won’t crack, rot, or fade with regular sun and rain exposure. At just under 12 inches and costing only at $10.89, it’s easy to line up multiples for a fuller look.

10 Costway 71″ Large Wooden Planter Container with Trellis and Hanging Roof

This Costway 71-inch trellis planter is three pieces in one: two planter boxes at the base, dual lattice trellises for climbing plants or vines, and a hanging roof bar that works for baskets, string lights, or tulle. The natural fir wood is treated with water-based paint for outdoor resilience, and each box comes with four drainage holes plus a removable bottom panel for plants with deeper root systems. It measures 71 inches tall and covers a solid footprint on a balcony or backyard corner. This piece is $139.99.

11 Costway Wood Outdoor Planter Boxes with Detachable Bench

The Costway planter bench combo does double duty as seating and a growing space, with two elevated side planters flanking a slatted wood bench that supports up to 330 lbs. The solid wood construction is finished with teak oil for weather resistance, the planter boxes sit open-ended at the base for proper drainage, and the entire unit separates into three pieces without tools for storage or transport. Reviewers note assembly takes roughly 15 minutes and the result is sturdier than the price suggests. It’s available at Walmart for $84.99.